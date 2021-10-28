The Platte Canyon High School volleyball team competed the the Frontier League Tournamnet Oct 21 and Oct 23.
“We were ranked tenth and started Thursday nights games against second ranked Academy and then seventh ranked Arrupe Jesuit, Coach Johnna Bambry said. “We beat Arrupe, securing us a spot in the middle tier of the league and moving up into the eighth spot.
On Saturday, we started off battling number five Bennett and then beat number seven Pinnacle, moving us up to finish seventh out of 12 teams in the league. I could not be more proud of how these girls played in these tournament games. We began the season in the top tier of the league which means we only play the top and middle ranked teams. As a young team with only two seniors and lots of freshman and sophomores we had a challenge ahead of us.
Academy
“Sydney Curtis was the player of the game,” Bambry said. “Sydney really picked up her all around game tonight showing much improved consistency in both the back and front row. She led the team with three kills and most impressively 11 digs with digging no errors. She also served four points with no serving errors. In addition, Heather Patterson had ten serve receive passes to the setter, nine digs, two aces and three kills. Madi Ellis had eight serve receive passes to the setter, six digs and five points off her serve. Ily Hardey had four kills and two solo stuffs.
Arrupe
“Heather Patterson was the player of the game,” Bambry said. “ Heather was a great leader in both of tonight’s matches. She stepped up her level of communiation, calling out the defensive and serve receive strategies and communcating with her back row teammates which really helped our new line up run smoothly. She led this match with 11 digs, seven serve receive passes to the setter, three aces served and 17 points off her serve. In addition, Ellis had 11 serve receive passes to the setter, nine digs, five kills, two aces and two solo stuffs. Illectra Dixon 11 points off her serve, one ace, seven assists and two solo stuffs.
Bennett
“Ellis was the player of the game,” Bambry said.” Madi led the team with five digs, four serve receive passes to the setter and six kills. Madi continues be one of my most consistant all around players. In addition, Sam Wagner had ten asssits. Patterson had six digs and 12 serve recive passes to the setter. Dixon had three serve receive passes to the setter, five digs, nine points scored off her serve and three aces.
Pinnacle
Dixon was the player of the game, Bambry said. “Illectra led the team with eight digs, seven asssits and most impressively four aces and ten points scored off her serve. Out of 14 serve attempts, Illectra zero errors and continues to be our most consistant server. In addition, she had four serve receive passes to the setter and one kill. Also, Ellis had eight points off her serve, five digs, seven serve passes to the setter and five kills. Patterson had seven digs, five points scored off her serve and 16 serve receive passes to the setter. Hardey had eight kills and Wagner had 10 assists.
