Platte Canyon track teams were at the Ivory Moore “ We are Columbine” Invite March 11.
There were 20 teams at the meet. The Huskies were the only 2A team.
Boys results
Greg Oramas was third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.52. David Fouts was 11th with a time of 11.95. The 4 x 200 relay team of Kamron Skouge, Tate Heineman, Max Flores and Hayden Simmons finished tenth with a time of 1:44.31. Heineman was third in the high jump, clearing five feet ten inches. Trevor Kirklin was ninth, clearing five feet four inches. Fouts was fifth in the long jump, going 19 feet six inches. Max Flores was 25th, going 14 feet. The 4 x 100 relay team, with Oramas, Fouts, Heineman and Grant Kirklin, was sixth with a time of 46.09. Dristen Hernadez was 18th in the 3200 meters, with a time of 13:22.93. Heineman was fifth in the triple jump, going 38 feet four inches. Hayden Simmons was 11th, going 34 feet. Oramas was second in the 200 meters with a time of 23.74. Sean Lucas was 12th in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:32.07. Kamron Skouge was 19th, with a time of 1:01.63. James Seaver was 31st in the 1600 meters, with a time of 7:46.94 feet six inches. Skouge was 14th in the discus, with a throw of 96 feet six inches. Garrett Hammond was 33rd, with a throw of 64 feet 11 inches. Devin Yakubson was 26th in the shot put, with a throw of 30 feet 20 inches. Lalo Maldonado was 31st, with a throw of 26 feet four inches. Tiergan Christenson was third in the pole vault, clearing nine feet six inches. The 4 x 400 relay team of Simmons, Maldonado, Braden Risenhoover and Lucas finished 11th, with a time of 4:18.94. The 4 x 800 relay team of Colin Byrne, Seaver, Lucas and Hernandez finished 11th, with a time of 10:47.10.
Girls results
Dani Clementson was ninth in the 100 meters, with a time of 13.95. Ily Hardey was 14th, with a time of 14.16. Clementson was seventh in the 200 meters, with a time of 28.61. Sam Wagner was 23rd, with a time of 30.86. The 4 x 200 relay team of Wagner, Caley Erickson, Roxie Howell and Lexie Hammond finished tenth, with a time of 2:07.74. In the 800 meters, Sydney Curtis was 25th, with a time of 3:05.15. Madi Conwell was second in the pole vault, clearing seven feet. The 4 x 100 relay team of Dani Clementson, Ily Hardey, Wagner and Erickson finished ninth, with a time of 55.14. In the 400 meters, Hardey was seventh, with a time of 1:07.61. Howell was 19th, with a time of 1:24.40. In the long jump, Lexi Gasaway was 23rd, going 11 feet seven inches. Sydni Shuss was 20th in the shot put, with a throw of 22 feet ten inches.
“The boys 4 x 400 exceeded expectations,” Coach Lance Gunkel said. “We knew it was going to be tough against 4 and 5 A teams. We had some really good performances for our first meet of the season. We had some new faces and this was their first high school track meet. Now they know what to expect and how to prepare for their events. I was really happy with how our kids competed”
“I feel like we did really good for going up against bigger schools,” Greg Oramas said. “We have a fairly big team this year, so it’s work in progress, but we did great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.