After walloping league rival Sheridan and climbing to a season record of 9-3 and a league record of 3-2, the Platte Canyon boys basketball team absorbed two losses against Bennett and Academy Jan. 29 and 31.
The Huskies will be back in action Feb. 3 when they travel to take on Lake County and will return home Feb. 7 for a matchup agaist Arrupe Jesuit. Both of those contests could be critical to the Huskies’ playoff aspirations, and both teams currently have overall records similar to that of the PCHS squad.
The PCHS girl’s squad (7-7, 4-3), like the PCHS boys, also recently fell to Benett and Academy. But, like the PCHS boys, the Lady Huskies remain very much in the playoff hunt and will travel to Lake City Feb. 3 and will host Arrupe Jesuit Feb. 7.
The South Park girls squad (4-7, 1-3) fell to Center Feb. 1 and Sanford Jan. 15. The Lady Burros are slated to take on Trinidad at home Feb. 10, followed by a road trip to Del Norte.
The South Park boys (2-9, 1-1) most recently dropped decisions to Sanford and Center, but like all of the Park County squads, remains in contention in league play and looks forward to upcoming meetings with Trinidad and Del Norte.
The Burros, who suffered an onslaught of untimely injuries to key players early in the season, have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.
All four of Park County’s high school basketball teams will conclude their regular season schedules by Feb. 19. At that time, those teams fortunate enough to qualify will begin state playoffs on or around Feb. 22.
