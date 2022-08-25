The Platte Canyon High School volleyball season got underway on the road at Bruce Randolph, Aug. 18.
In high school volleyball, the teams play the best three of five sets. The first four go to 25 and if there is a fifth, it goes to 15. A team can score a point without serving.
The Huskies jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The lead went to 9-3 and then 16-9. The Huskies continued to increase their lead and won match one 25-13.
The match was tied at three. Maddie Ellis served seven straight points to make it 10-3. With the serving of Jordan Poniatowski and Hayden Lane, the lead went to 17-5. Leading 20-7, Marissa Shipley served the last five points to give the Huskies the 25-7 win.
The Grizzles jumped out to a 10-6 lead. Coach Bambry called a timeout. Hayden Lane served 12 in a row after the timeout to put the Huskies ahead 18-11. They went ahead 22-12. and went on to win 25-13. After the timeout, the Huskies outscored the Grizzles 19-3.
The Huskies won in decisive fashion, 3-0.
“We have improved our mental game and physical game,”Jordan Poniatowski said.” We seemed more like a team than in seasons past, and this was a great way to open the season. The team played great, and this will help prepare us for tougher games ahead.”
Stats were not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.