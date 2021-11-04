The sting of defeat was palpable in Bailey Saturday when the Platte Canyon Huskies saw a Foothills League championship and a trip to the state playoffs slip away late in a back-and-forth contest against the Manual Thunderbirds.
The Huskies led the entire way and took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Thunderbirds struck for 20 unanswered points en route to a 28-16 win.
The Huskies finished their 2021 campaign with an overall record of 5-4 and a Foothills League record of 4-1.
Manual entered the contest at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Thunderbirds victory left Platte Canyon, Bennett and Manual in a three-way tie with one loss apiece in league play.
In the event of ties, state rankings are used to determine which team advances to the state playoffs. In this case, the Bennett Tigers appear to be the highest ranked team from the Foothills League and will likely advance.
“I am disappointed with the loss, but not with my team’s effort,” said Huskies Head Coach Lance Gunkel. “They exceeded expectations all season.”
Good start
Throughout the first half, it looked as if the Huskies might follow their typical blueprint of a punishing running game and a stingy defense to wrap up their fifth consecutive league victory.
Midway through the first quarter, senior Jake Romero scampered into the end zone from three yards out and senior teammate Allen Hardey added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 PCHS lead.
A goal line stand by the Huskies defense, as well as a fumble recovery by sophomore Sam Patterson and an interception by sophomore Greg Oramas kept Manual’s high octane offense completely off the board for the first two quarters.
The Huskies rolled up 275 yards rushing in the game, led by Hardey with 137 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown and Romero with 125 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
Both seniors averaged more than six yards per carry against an athletic and hard-hitting cast of Manual defenders. The Thunderbirds never really found an answer for the PCHS running game, but did make key stops and forced untimely turnovers to stay within reaching distance of the Huskies.
Back and forth
The second half saw several momentum swings, starting with both defenses bending but not breaking throughout much of the third quarter. Manual allowed the Huskies deep into its own territory on a couple of occasions, but managed to keep the home team out of the end zone both times.
It was not until the final stages of the third quarter that the Thunderbird’s offense finally found its footing when quarterback Jewel Cameron found running back Tommie Mack on a screen pass. Mack avoided a pair of defensers at about midfield and showed blistering speed down the left sideline on his way to the end zone. The two-point conversion tied the game at 8-8 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
A nice kick return by Patterson put the Huskies near midfield and a methodical drive and strong running by Romero and Hardey took them deep into Manual territory before the drive stalled at the 13-yardline.
Disasterous fourth quarter
The Thunderbirds set up shop at their own 13 as the fourth quarter began. Cameron found Mack on what looked to be a rather harmless short post pattern at the MHS 20, but Mack had other ideas, turned up field and weaved through would-be tacklers for a highlight reel run of 80 yards to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the game, 14-8. The two-point conversion was successful, leaving the Huskies at a 16-8 disadvantage.
Hardey took the ensuing kickoff back to about midfield, where the Huskies embarked on a methodical drive featuring slick running by the speedy Romero, and determined running by Hardey.
While Romero slipped and dodged defenders to find small creases in the Manual defense, Hardey carried groups of Manual tacklers with him on several occasions for large chunks of extra yardage.
The Huskies offensive line was exceptional throughout the game, moving large-bodied defensive linemen to create generous runing lanes for PCHS ball carriers.
That 50-yard drive ended with a Hardey touchdown run from one yard out and a two-point conversion—also by Hardey—which made it 16-all with a good portion of the fourth quarter already expired.
On the next Manual possession, the Thunderbirds used the Cameron-to-Mack combination yet again, this time for a 60-yard pass play that took the Thunderbirds deep into Huskies territory. Cameron kept the ball himself and glided into the end zone from seven yards out to take the lead again. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Huskies down by six, 22-16.
The Huskies came storming back on their next possession, as Hardey’s hard-running style kept the chains moving to about the MHS 25 yardline.
With time ticking off on the game clock and the MHS defense showing signs of fatigue, it looked as if the contest might come down to a touchdown and a potential game-winning two-point conversion for the Huskies.
But it was not to be. As PCHS quarterback David Fouts turned to give the ball to Romero, one of his offensive linemen collided with him and knocked the ball to the ground. A mad scramble ensued and the ball was scooped up by a Manual defensive back who took off the other direction for a 70-yard score to break the game open for good.
The post-game scene was understandably emotional on the Huskies side of the field. The loss was especially painful for PCHS seniors which included Kyler Edwards, Romero, Lucas Murphy, Hardey, Paul Montoya and Ben Hatz.
Hatz, a team captain along with Hardey and Romero, was exceptional on both sides of the ball all season for the Huskies, as were Hardey and Romero. Hatz also made a one-handed circus catch to squash a Manual drive in the second half.
Other key contributors for the Huskies throughout the season included Patterson, Fouts, Oramas, Kameron Skouge, Murphy, Josh Ebbs, Devin Yakubson and Kolton Brown.
The Huskies should be in good shape next season, as quarterback Fouts will return with a roster full of talented underclassmen.
