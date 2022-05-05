Platte Canyon track teams competed in the Denver Christian Invitational April 28. There were 15 teams. The girls were second behind 4A Evergreen. The boys place and score was not avaliable.
The teams were at the Ram Charger April 30. There were 24 teams. They were 3,4 and 5 A schools. The Huskies were the only 2A school. The girls were sixth and the boys were seventh.
Denver Christian Invitational
For the girls, Ily Hardey was third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.70. Samantha Wagner was fourth with a time of 18.45. In the 100 meters, Hannah Search was first with a time of 13.30. Dani Clementson was close behind in second with a time of 13.38. Chyann Kelly was fourth at 13.57. In the 300 hurdles, Wagner was second at 52.97. Ily Hardey was third at 53.59. Clementson was fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.59.Madi Conwell was 15th with a time of 1:20.47. Sierra Jones-Reinschmidt was 18th at 1:22.39. The 4 x 200 relay team was second at 1:51.10.On the team was Clementson, Search, Hardey and Wagner. Kelly was third in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet feet 7 inches. Madi Conwell was fifth with a throw of 26 feet 9 inches. Sarah Ricotta was 15th with a throw of 19 feet 9 inches Search was second in the 200 meters with a time of 27.94. Clementson was right behind in third with a time of 28.16. Lexi Gassaway was 11th with a time of 31.29. Search was second in the high jump clearing 5 feet1 inches. Grover won the triple jump going of 33 feet 6 inches. Jones-Reinschmidt was 14th with a leap of 24 feet 3 inches. Grover was second in the long jump going 15 feet 3 inches. Kelly was fourth at 13 feet 10 inches. Gassaway was 17th jumping 10 feet 11 inches. Madi Conwell was 14th in the discus with a throw of 49 feer 6 inches. Ricotta was 18th with a throw of 45 feet 6 inches.
For the boys, in the 3200 meters TJ Mattson was seventh with a time of 13:04.02. In the 100 meters, David Fouts was seventh with a time of 12.05. In the 1600 meters, David Seaver was eighth with a time of 5:27.88. Mattson was 14 with a time of 5:46.17. Damon Johnson was 15th in the 400 meters at 1:05.52. Lucas Wige Griffith was third in the 200 meters at 24.31. Right behind him in fourth was Tate Heineman at 24.38. Heineman was fourth in the high jump clearing 5 feet 7 inches. Tiergen Christensen was fifth clearing 5 feet 5 inches. Fouts was second in the long jump going 19 feet 6 inches Hayden Simmons was fourth in the triple jump going 32 feet 10 inches. Kamron Skouge was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet 8 inches. Josh Ebbs was eighth with a throw of 33 feet 3 inches, Fouts was 13th with a throw of 28 feet 9inches. Skouge was sixth in the discus at 86 feet 11 inches Ebbs was nineth at 81 feet 7 inches.
Ram Charger Invitational
For the girls, Search was seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 27.95. Clementson was nineth at 28.05. Gassaway was 30th at 31.60. In the 100 hurdles, Wagner was seventh with a time of 18.39 and Hardey was nineth at 18.62. In the 300 hurdles, Wagner was sixth at 51.88 and Hardey was 13th at 54.61. The 4 x 100 relay was second with a time of 52.83. On the team was Hardey, Wagner, Clementson and Search. The 4 x 200 relay team was fourth with a time of 1:52.97. On that team was Clementson, Kelly, Wagner and Hardey. In the high jump, Search was second clearing five feet. Grover was fourth in the lomg jump going 14 feet ten inches. In the discus, Ricotta was 33rd with a throw of 37 feet six inches. In the shot put, Ricotta was 27th with a throw of 18 feet nine inches. In the triple jump, Grover was fifth going 32 feet 11 inches. In the pole vault, Search cleared 9 feet four inches and was third. Grover was fifth also clearing nine feet four inches. Seasrch was third due to having less misses. Clementson was sixth clearing seven feet four inches.
For the boys, Johnson was 49th in the 100 meters with a time of 14.13. Greg Oramas was sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.52. Skouge was 25th in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.92.
Colin Byrne was 36th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:51.17. John Berry was 38th at 3:21.78. Seaver was 24th in the 1600 meters at 5:20.45. Mattson was 37th at 5:41.34. In the 300 hursles, Liam Bailey was 27th at 54.73. The 4 x 100 relay of Fouts, Heineman, Oramas and Romero were third with a time of 45.14. The 4 x 200 realy team was fifth with Fouts, Skouge, Oramas and Romero with a time of 1:36.63. The 4 x 800 realy team was seventh with a time of 9:40.09. Simmons was 25th in the long jump going 13 feet four inches. Heienman was third in the triple jump going 38 feet one inch. Simmons was 25th going 31 feet one inch. Heineman cleared five feet seven inches in the high jump and was third. Christensen cleared five feet five inches and was fifth. In the pole vault, Christensen cleared ten feet four inches and was fifth. Bailey cleared eight feet four inches and was tenth. In the discus, Ebbs was 18th with a throw of 95 feet seven inches. Devin Yakubson was 35th with a throw of 70 feet one inch. In the shot put, Skouge was 23rd with a throw of 33 feet one inch. 41st with a throw of 27 feet five inches.
“We placed well as a team,”Coach Gunkel said. “ The girls were sixth and the boys seventh. Looks like some tired legs since we ran on Thursday as well.”
The teams were at the Frontier league meet May 5 at the Jeffco Stadium.
