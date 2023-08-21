The Platte Canyon High School volleyball team gave a strong performance Thursday night against the Bruce Randolph Lady Grizzlies in their home opener. The Huskies JV team took two sets straight, 25-10 and 25-12, to win their match. The Huskies varsity team, under new head coach Terrence Miller, won their match in straight sets as well, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-10.
Strong serving was one of the keys to the win as the Huskies had 25 aces on the night. Tops in individual serving performances were junior Hayden Lane with nine points scored on nine aces, and sophomore Meadow Newton with nine points scored, including five aces. Another key was the power offense of senior hitters Ily Hardey and Shelby Hatz. Hardey had nine kills for the night while Hatz had eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.