During this same juncture in most volleyball seasons, the Platte Canyon Huskies are traditionally fighting for conference titles and playoff eligibility against perennial powerhouses like Bennett and Academy.
This season has been an exception, however, as a very athletic and promising group of young players attempt to find their footing against more experienced teams.
Last weekend’s contest gainst the Bennett Tigers saw the Huskies battle for every point, and at times looked every bit as capable as their longtime rivals. But in the end, the effort fell short in a match that was much more competitive than the final score indicated.
The Tigers took the contest in three games, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15. In each of the games, the Huskies and Tigers landed their respective punches and traded the lead back and fourth. But the Tigers seemed to mount runs and pull away during the latter stages of each game with strong serves, solid passing and a determined effort at the net.
Despite the loss, several Huskies demonstrated why there is much to look forward to for Bambrey in the very near future. Heather Patterson, a sophomore, led the team in digs with 10, as well as serve receiving with 21.
Ily Hardey, also a sophomore, led the team in kill shots with four and was a strong presence at the net throughout the match.
Freshman Jordan Poniatowski appeared to be as explosive as any offensive player on the floor and has 35 kill shots to her credit this season.
Junior Madi Ellis was also impressive receiving serves, and was second only to Patterson with six in the match.
Senior Illectra Dixon, one of just two seniors on the roster, registered six assists, five service returns, one blocked shot and four digs.
