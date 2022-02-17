The Platte Canyon Huskies wrestling team competed in the 2A regionals at Buena Vista Feb 11-12.
There were 16 teams in the tournament. Any wrestler suffering two losses was eliminated by rule. The top four wrestlers from each weight class qualified for state. The Huskies finished seventh overall as a team and will send two wrestlers to state, Andrew Hannigan for the third year in a row and Jett Godwin for the first time.
106
Jeremy Ireton faced Trevor Platt of Olathe and lost by pin. He then won 15-0 over Jayden Bailey of Dove Creek. Ireson faced Aiden Watson of Norwood in the consolation round. Ireton won by pin at 1:45. He then faced Quinten Fletcher of Walden. Ireson lost 16-4. He then faced JJ Medina of Buena Vista. Medina won by pin. Ireton finished sixth.
113
Andrew Hannigan got two byes. He then faced Isaiah Martinez of Moncos in the semifinals. Hannigan won by pin at 4:27 and that put him in the finals against Caleb Camp of Buena Vista. Camp won by pin. Hannigan finished second and is going to state for the third year in a row.
126
Aiden Karashinski lost to Giovonni Aldretti of John Mall by pin, then lost to Asher Gallegos of Ignacio by pin.
132
Den McMahen lost to JW Naslund of Nucla by pin. McMahen pinned Dustin Glover of Dove Creek in 34 seconds in the consolation round. He then faced Kobey Chism of Rangley. Chism won by pin.
138
Tialoc Maldonado lost to Colton Montoya of Buena Vista by pin. He then lost to Lawney Stroh of North Fork by pin.
145
Sam Patterson lost to Keaton McCoy by pin. He then pinned Zack Battles of North Park in the consolation round by pin at 3:27. He then faced Gavyn Salberg Soroco.
Patterson won by pin at 2:26. He then faced Ace Connolly of North Fork and lost by pin. Next he faced Braxton Moore of Rangley. Moore won 9-8. Patterson finished sixth.
152
Jackson Clair lost to Narner of Rangley by pin. Clair lost to Braden Schmittel of Dolores by pin.
160
Kolton Brown lost to Jamar Rankins of Nucla by technical fall. He then pinned Ethan Lozano of Soroco in 29 seconds. Brown was pinned by Alex Black of Rangley.
170
Devin Yabukson pinned Cash Joseph of Norwood at 3:11. He lost to Cole Dainty-Guilfoyle of Mancos by pin. He pinned Ethan Glave of West Grand in 41 seconds in the consolation round. He then faced Tyler Barnes of Ignacio. Barnes won by pin. Next he faced Cash Joseph of Norwood again and avenged his earlier loss to Barnes with a 12-8 victory.
He then faced Justin Mattisom of North Fork. Mattison won by pin. Yakubson finished fifth.
Josh Ebbs lost to Gabe Allerd of Dolores by pin. He then pinned Franky Montoya of Dove Creek at 1:1:28 in the consolation round. Next he took on Austin Little of Soroco, and lost by pin. In a rematch with Gabe Allerd of Dolores, Ebbs bounced back nicely with a pin of Allerd at 2:24. He then faced Jakob Carver of North Fork, and was pinned.
220
Jett Godwin lost to Malachi Deck of North Fork, 13-5.Goodwin faced Kasen LeBleu of Rangley in a contest for third place. There were only four wrestlers in the 220 weight class. Le Bleu won by pin. Godwin finished fourth, and is going to state.
“We had a great year,” Coach Gary Rhoads said.’The team improved so much from last year, and we’re already looking forward to next season. We wrestled well at regionals, unfortunately some matches didn’t go our way. We are looking forward to the state tournament, where Andrew Hannihan and Jett Godwin will be competing.”
The State Tournament occurs Feb. 17-19 at the Ball Arena in Denver.
