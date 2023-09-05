The Fitzsimmons Middle School football team faced the Flatirons Bison on Aug. 31. The Bison A team won 14-6 and the B team won 12-6.
The first half ended with the Bison leading 6-0. The Bison went downfield on their first possession of the third quarter and scored a touchdown. They added the two-point conversion and it was 14-0. Tyler Tanner went 45 yards for a Husky touchdown to make it 14-6, and that was the final.
“Unfortunately, we were not victorious, but they played hard,” coach Ladd Hunter said. “There are some things to work on, and we will take what we learned from this game to be better for the next one. I am proud of their effort and looking forward to the next one on Wednesday.”
A team stats
Tyler Tanner had eight carries for 64 yards and one touchdown. He had six yards passing, 10 tackles and recovered a fumble. Marcus Flores and Gavin Johnson each had three tackles. Mickey Clark had two tackles. Wyatt Buswell, Brayden Hernandez and Jade Sauser had one tackle apiece. Ben Fraumann had five tackles. Ethan Johnson had two tackles and one catch for six yards.
B team stats
Flores had six carries for 87 yards, 12 yards passing, one touchdown and six tackles. Hunter Nestel had one catch for 12 yards and five tackles. Hunter Mingle had 11 yards rushing and one tackle. Blake Spodyak and Michael Leonard had two tackles apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.