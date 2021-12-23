A double digit lead for the Platte Canyon Huskies at halftime made Saturday’s non-conference game against the South Park Burros look like a potential blowout.
But the visiting Burros obviously saw it differently, mounting a furious second-half rally and capturing a lead of their own before finally dropping a 31-28 decision to the Huskies.
The most glaring advantage for either team was the three-point shooting of PCHS senior, Chyann Kelly. Kelly is averaging 20 points per game for the Huskies, and Saturday was no exception as she finished with 19 points and five three-pointers in the game.
PCHS sophomore Liza Lineberry contributed six points, while freshman Sydney Curtis contributed four points and and raked in 11 rebounds.
The victory moved the Huskies to 2-2 on the young season, while the Burros head to the Christmas break at 3-4.
Scoring totals were not yet entered for SPHS on Maxpreps at press time Tuesday morning, but the combined play of senior point guard Mikayla Batts and junior Lindsey Wishowski fueled the Burros throughout the contest.
Batts, a senior point guard who earned MVP honors in volleyball for the Burros this season, distributed the ball to teammates with precision and poise.
Wishowski, a junior, and also a standout for the SPHS volleyball squad, gave the Huskies headaches on both sides of the floor with her tenacity and athleticism.Wishowski was especially tough on the boards, and spared no effort in going to the floor to collect loose balls for her team.
Both teams’ rosters are dominated by young but capable athletes. Six members of the eight-player PCHS roster are freshmen or sophomores, while the Burros feature eight underclassmen on a roster of 12 players.
Both teams will begin conference play upon returning from the Christmas break. The Burros will begin league play Jan. 7 against Cripple Creek-Victor, and will face off against Custer County on a quick turnaround Jan. 8.
The Huskies will have two more non-conference game against St. Mary’s Academy Jan. 5 and Lotus School for Excellence Jan. 7 before delving into Frontier League competition against KIPP Jan. 11.
