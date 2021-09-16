The news was not especially encouraging for Park County high school football teams last week, as the Platte Canyon Huskies fell 42-6 to the Highland Huskies and the Burros lost 66-6 at home to the Soroco Rams.
Huskies
The Huskies, now 1-2 on the season, beat Del Norte 18-0 in week one and lost to Flatirons Academy 27-0 in week two before meeting Highland Sept. 11.
The Huskies have had difficulties on the offensive side of the ball for the last two weeks, and Allen Hardey is still the only Husky to find the end zone this season with three touchdowns to his credit
Both Hardey and teammate David Fouts have seen significant playing time at quarterback for PCHS Head Coach Lance Gunkel thus far in the young season.
Hardey, Fouts, Sam Patterson, Kameron Skouge and Jake Romero have shared the bulk of the ball-carrying duties, but the usually dependable Huskies running game has yet to find a rhythm in 2021.
Individual and team statistics will be published in the coming weeks, but neither team nor individual season statistics had been published in MaxPreps as of press time Wednesday.
The Huskies are set to meet Monte Vista on the road Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. before kicking off their conference schedule Oct. 2 at home against the Sheridan Rams.
Burros
A combination of factors have contributed to an extremely bumpy start for the Burros (0-3) through the first three weeks of the season. First-year Head Coach Corree Rivas has only three upperclassmen on his 22-player roster, and the starting lineup is dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
Sophomore quarterback Matteus Newton, according to Rivas, showed great potential in preseason practices. Unfortunately, the 6-1, 150-pounder suffered a knee injury and has not been active since week one.
The Burros are so riddled with injuries, in fact, that the team might be forced to forfiet their scheduled contest this weekend against Mancos.
The Burros begin conference play Sept. 25 when they square off against Front Range Christian. Front Range Christian is 2-1 on the season and is currently ranked 19th among Class 2A teams in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.