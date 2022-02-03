Platte Canyon wrestling team traveled to Byers for a quad meet. They faced Byers, Dayspring Christian and Calahan. The Huskies came home with a clean sweep.
The Huskies toppled Byers 57-12, Daysprings Christian 48-30 and Calahan 60-12.
106
Jeremy Ireton won by decision over Porter Snyder of Byers 16-10. He won by forfeit over Daysprings Christain and Calahan.
113
Andrew Hannigan won by forfeit over Byers and Calahan. He won by pin over Landen Beauvais at 3:13.
120
Carter Hogsett won by forfeit over Byers and Calahan. He won by pin over Joey Corliss of Daysprings Christian at 1:47.
126
Aiden Karashinski won by forfeit against all three schools.
132
Tristen Davidsen of Byers pinned Dean McMahen. McMahen won by forfeit over Daysprings Christian and Calahan.
138
Lain Yapoujian of Byers pinned Abel Lineberry. Lineberry pinned Kaleo Aricayos of Daysprings Christian in 43 seconds. Logan A Jack of Calahan pinned Lineberry.
145
Sam Patterson won by forfeit over Byers. Logan Clark of Dayspring Christian pinned Patterson. Patterson pinned Jonathan Mikita of Calahan in 52 seconds.
152Jackson Clair won by forfeit over Byers and Calahan. Ja cob Martin of Daysprings Christian pinned Clair
170
Dean Yakubson won by forfeit over Byers. He lost to Connor Clark of Daysprings Christian by pin. He pinned Josh Faber of Calahan at 3:57.
182
Josh Ebbs won by forfeit against Byers. He pinned Cody Daharsh of Daysprings Christian at 3:25. He pinned Austin Cochran of Calahan in 55 seconds.
220
Jett Goodwin won by forfeit over Byers. Goodwin pinned Gatlin Gunn of Daysprings Christian at 3:48. Goodwin pinned Rhett Kochis of Calahan in 33 seconds.
285
Wade Nelson won by forfeit over Byers.
“Another good night for our Platte Canyon Huskies team,” Coach Gary Rhoads said.
Coach Rhoads asked Andrew Hannigan, Dean Yabukson and Josh Ebbs how they thought they wrestled.
“We way were happy with the way wrestled,” they said. “It’s great to wrestle as a team and come up with some big wins.”
Hannigan added that team members showed thier committment to the sport, and to one another, by not having a single member of the squad miss weight for the event.
“It shows how committed our team was to winning, and that none of us were going to let our teammates down,” Hannigan said.
The Huskeis are now off until Feb. 11 when they travel to Buena Vista for regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.