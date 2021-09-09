After a dominating performance in week one of the high school football season, the Platte Canyon Huskies did not fare as well in week two in a 27-0 home loss to the Flatiron Academy Bison Aug. 4.
The Huskies (1-1) had a few early opportunities to get onto the scoreboard, but found the Bison defense difficult to manipulate by ground or air from start to finish.
The Bison (1-0), who were playing their first game of the season, did not manage much offense either in game’s early stages and went in at halftime with a 6-0 lead.
In the second half, however, quarterback Nolan Sheppard and running back Devin Glowicki began finding running room and hit the Huskies for several big plays to break the game open. The two juniors each had 20 rushung attempts and combined for 270 yards on the ground.
Late in the third quarter, already down 13-0, the Huskies surrendered a game-breaking touchdown run right up the middle of about 50 yards by Glowicki which put the contest out of reach for all practical purposes.
Sheppard added a 25-yard touchdown scamper with 4:26 remaining in the game to conclude the scoring.
The Huskies will be on the road Sept. 11 against Highland (1-1), and then again Sept. 17 against the Monte Vista Pirates (1-1).
The boys from Bailey will return home to host Sheridan in the first week of conference play Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.