Cherry Creek Christian A 35

Fitzsimmons Middle School A 31 - Oct. 17

Scoring  for A team

Quin Tanner 8

Jack Walsh  3

Max Flores  3

Trevor Kiekland 11

Seth Coffman     6

                                                          

Cherry Creek Christian B 51 Fitzsimmons 8

Player Scoring not avaiable

Fitzsimmons C team 16 Clear Creek 11 - Oct. 3

Scoing for C team

Kenneth Rutt 4

Karter Skouge 4

Kier Titchenell  2

Jaydee Simons 2

Gavin Johnson 2

Santiago Espanoza 2

                                                                                                   

Fitzsimmons B 28 Clear Creek B 25 - Oct. 3

Scoring for B Team

Ben Bezzant 8

Ryder Grull 8

Tyler Potter 4

Tyler Tanner 4

Nate Laabs   2

Rowan Bailey 2

                                      

Fitzsimmons A 46  Clear Creek 11

A Team Scoring                            

Max Flores 12

Trevor Kirkland 11

Quin Tanner       10

Seth Coffman       4

Jack Walsh            4

Ty Cole                  3

Ben Bezzant          2

                                                    

South Park C 7  Fitzsimmons 6 - Oct. 5

South Park

Gavin Fabel 2

Wrangler Elliot 4

Victor Almeida 1

Fitzsimmons

Karter Skouge 2

Trent Smith  2

Santiago Esanoza 2

Fitxsimmons B 35  South Park 7 - Oct. 5

                        

B Team Scoring

Fitzsimmons

Tyler Potter 10

Ryder Grull 8

Ben Bezzant 6

Jared Hurta 4

Rowan Bailey 3

Christian Walters 2

                                                                               

 South Park

 Wrangler Elliot 4

 David Urruto 2

 Victor Almeida 1

Fitzsimmons A 46 South Park 18 - Oct. 5

A Team Scoring

Fitzsimmons

    Max Flores 12

    Trevor Kirkland 11

    Quin Tanner 10

    Seth Coffman   4

    Jack Walsh       4

    Ty Cole            3

    Ben Bezzant   2

South Park

David Urruta 8

Wrangler Elliot  6

Joe Anch           2

Jayden Walker 2

