Cherry Creek Christian A 35
Fitzsimmons Middle School A 31 - Oct. 17
Scoring for A team
Quin Tanner 8
Jack Walsh 3
Max Flores 3
Trevor Kiekland 11
Seth Coffman 6
Cherry Creek Christian B 51 Fitzsimmons 8
Player Scoring not avaiable
Fitzsimmons C team 16 Clear Creek 11 - Oct. 3
Scoing for C team
Kenneth Rutt 4
Karter Skouge 4
Kier Titchenell 2
Jaydee Simons 2
Gavin Johnson 2
Santiago Espanoza 2
Fitzsimmons B 28 Clear Creek B 25 - Oct. 3
Scoring for B Team
Ben Bezzant 8
Ryder Grull 8
Tyler Potter 4
Tyler Tanner 4
Nate Laabs 2
Rowan Bailey 2
Fitzsimmons A 46 Clear Creek 11
A Team Scoring
Max Flores 12
Trevor Kirkland 11
Quin Tanner 10
Seth Coffman 4
Jack Walsh 4
Ty Cole 3
Ben Bezzant 2
South Park C 7 Fitzsimmons 6 - Oct. 5
South Park
Gavin Fabel 2
Wrangler Elliot 4
Victor Almeida 1
Fitzsimmons
Karter Skouge 2
Trent Smith 2
Santiago Esanoza 2
Fitxsimmons B 35 South Park 7 - Oct. 5
B Team Scoring
Fitzsimmons
Tyler Potter 10
Ryder Grull 8
Ben Bezzant 6
Jared Hurta 4
Rowan Bailey 3
Christian Walters 2
South Park
Wrangler Elliot 4
David Urruto 2
Victor Almeida 1
Fitzsimmons A 46 South Park 18 - Oct. 5
A Team Scoring
Fitzsimmons
Max Flores 12
Trevor Kirkland 11
Quin Tanner 10
Seth Coffman 4
Jack Walsh 4
Ty Cole 3
Ben Bezzant 2
South Park
David Urruta 8
Wrangler Elliot 6
Joe Anch 2
Jayden Walker 2
