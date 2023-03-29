Platte Canyon track teams were at Denver South March 23. There were 30 teams participating.
Boys Results
In the 100 meters, Greg Oramas was 11th at 11.27. Grant Kirklin was 37th at 12.01. Hayden Simmons was 82nd at 12.92. In the 200 meters, Oramas was sixth, with a time of 23.09. David Fouts was 23rd at 24.35. In the 400 meters, Kamron Skouge was 49th, with a time of 1:00.25. Lalo Maldonado was 67th, with a time of 1:04.48. In the 800 meters, Sean Lucus was 37th, with a time of 2:24.59. David Seaver was 49th at 2:30.09. In the 1600 meters, Seaver was 51st at 5:42.00. TJ Mattson was 58th, with a time of 5:53.27. Hernandez was 62nd, with a time of 6:07.84. In the 3200 meters, Hernandez was 25th at 13:05.60. In the 300 hurdles, Braden Risenhoover was 34th at 50.39. Johnson was 40th at 52.13. Colin Byrne was 47th at 55.96. The 4 x 100 relay team was fourth with G.Kirklin, Fouts, Heineman and Oramas.
The 4 x 200 relay team was third at 1:33.56. On the team were Oramas, G. Kirklin, Heineman and Fouts. In the 4 x 800 Carter Hogsett, Seaver, Byrne and Mattson were 16th, with a time of 10:03.16. In the long jump, Fouts was sixth at 19 feet 11 inches. Trevor Kirklin was 43rd, with a jump of 16 feet seven inches. In the high jump, Heineman and Tiergen Christenson tied for 11th, clearing 5 feet six inches. Heineman was fifth in the triple jump, going 41 feet. Simmons was 32nd, going 34 feet four inches. Johnson was 43rd, with a jump of 32 feet two inches. In the discus, Garrett Hammond was 57th, with a throw of 64 feet two inches. In the shot put, Devin Yakubson was 41st, with a throw of 31 feet eight inches. Skouge was 44th, with a throw of 31 feet seven inches. Keaton Brown was 61st, with a throw of 28 feet.
Girls Results
In the 100 meters, Dani Clementson was 25th, with a time of 13.48. Ily Hardey was 51st, with a time of 14.34. Roxy Howell was 78th, with a time of 15.44. In the 200 meters, Clementson was 17th, with a time of 28.57. Hardey was 37th at 29.78. Sam Wagner was 44th, with a time of 30.38. In the 400 meters, Howell was 61st, with a time of 1:24.78. In the 800 meters, Curtis was 48th, with a time of 3:14.2. In the 100 meter hurdles, Shuss was 49th, with a time of 23.11. The 4 x 100 relay was eighth, with a time of 54.38. On the team were Clementson, Hannah Search, Wagner and Hardey. The 4 x 200 relay team included Caley Erickson, Wagner, Shuss and Lexi Gasaway. The medley relay team included Howell. Erickson, Gasaway and Curtis. In the long jump, Gasaway was 68th, going ten feet ten inches. In the discus, Curtis was 46th, with a throw of 48 feet two inches. In the shot put, Shuss was 37th, with a throw of 22 feet eight inches.
“Nothing is qualified until a week before state, but with the numbers we put up this meet, I would say there is a good chance we will be sending some kids to state again this year,” Coach Lance Gunkel said. “To say yesterday’s meet went well is an understatement. Very proud of our athletes. For the third meet in a row the Huskies were competing against 4 and 5 A competition. We tell them all the time, it is about your time, not placement. We still have work to do before we think about state. The team put up 23 personal records and season’s best.”
Personal Bests
Roxy Howell 100 and 400. Sydni Shuss hurdles. Greg Oramas 100 and 200. Kamon Skouge 400. Sean Lucus 800. Braden Risenhoover 300 hurdles. Damon Johnson 300 hurdles. David Fouts 200 and long jump. Yakubson shot put. Callum Christenson had two jumps in the pole vault and cleared eight feet six inches. They then cancelled the pole vault for safety reasons.
Season Best
Dani Clementson 100. Girls 4 x 100 relay Clementson, Wagner, Hardey and Search. Girls 4 x 200 relay Wagner, Erickson, Gasaway and Shuss. Girls medley Howell, Erickson, Gasaway and Curtis. Seaver 800 and 1600. Mattson 1600. Skouge shot put. 4 x 100 relay Kirklin, Fouts, Heineman and Oramas. 4 x 200 relay Fouts, Kirklin, Heineman and Oramas.
The Huskies will be at Salida April 1.
