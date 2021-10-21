The Platte Canyon Huskies are on a three-game wining streak that came just in time for league play.
Over the last three weeks, the Huskies have beaten Sheridan, Jefferson and Clear Creek. Each of those victories have come in convincing fashion, and the Huskies have outscored opponents 125-19 in that span.
The Huskies have climbed to a season record of 4-3, but more importantly have a Foothills League record of 3-0 with just two more games on the regular season schedule.
Next up for the Huskies: a monumental showdown with Bennett, a perennial powerhouse and rival that comes into the contest with an overall record of 3-4 and a league mark of 3-0.
Statistically, the Huskies enjoy an advantage on the defensive side of the ball, having allowed 115 points this season to Bennett’s 169.
Offensively, the Tigers have posted 155 points to the Huskies 134. The Huskies, however, have rushed for more yards than the Tigers on the season.
The Tigers are averaging 19.1 points per game, while the Huskies average 22.1 per contest.
Let it be said ... and let it be written ... the hometown reporter is going out a the proverbial limb to pick the boys from Bailey to shock the mighty Tigers at home Saturday at 1 p.m. by a score of 21-20. You heard it here first.
South Park Burros
The Burros will face off against Justice High School Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Burros, who are an incredibly young team that has been riddled with injuries all season, remain winless thus far in 2021.
Last week the Burros showed some improvement defensively, and figure to be more competitive over the remainder of the season.
The Burros will take on Lyons the following week in a Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
