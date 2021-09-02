Platte Canyon High School senior Allen Hardey ran for two touchdowns and recorded a safety late in the game leading the Huskies to an 18-0 victory at home over the Del Norte Tigers in a season-opener for both teams Aug. 28.
The Huskies, according to script, utilized a smothering defense and cranked up the running game to seal the victory in the third and fourth quarters after both teams went scoreless in the first half.
The game could have gone much differently, as the Tigers were thwarted twice after moving deep into Platte Canyon territory in the first half.
Del Norte completed a slant pattern to speedy receiver Tyler Gallegos from about midfield and it looked as if he would go the distance. But PCHS cornerback Sam Patterson ran Gallegos down inside the 10-yardline and separated him from the ball. Opportunistic teammate Lucas Murphy fell on the ball as it trickled into the end zone for a touchback and a change of possession.
Patterson, a sophomore, also managed to move the chains with some determined carries from his halfback position throughout the contest.
It was not until midway through the third quarter when the Huskies’ offensive line began to create open running lanes against the sizeable defenders on the interior of the Del Norte defense.
The trio of Hardey, Patterson and senior Jake Romero each began picking up large chunks of yardage on a long, methodical drive that concluded with a three-yard touchdown run by Hardey.
The Huskies added a two-point conversion when Hardey hit teammate Kameron Skouge on a quick slant pattern in the back of the Tigers’ end zone.
A Hardey sack and a fumble recovery by Romero deep in Del Norte territory put the Huskies in business again with time almost expired in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter Hardey bulldozed his way into the end zone despite being met at the goal line by two defenders, again from three yards out.
Patterson got the carry on yet another two-point conversion attempt, and to the delight of the hometown crowd, scampered in standing up to extend the lead to 16-0.
Late in the fourth quarter, with Del Norte backed up again beneath the shadows of its own goal posts, the Tigers completed a screen pass which was fielded by the receiver behind the goal line.
Hardey pursued the play aggressively, wrapped the receiver up and took him down for a safety before he could escape his own end zone.
While Hardey had an exceptional day on both sides of the ball, he was not alone in the team’s impressive showing.
The Huskies got a terrific effort from its defense which included Greg Oramas, David Fouts, Romero, Patterson, Murphy, Kolton Brown, Ian Twadell, Dean McMahen, Ben Hatz and Skouge.
Despite having several capable skill position players, the Tigers had little success on the ground or through the air against a PCHS defense which dominated the battle in the trenches from start to finish.
Offensively, in addition to getting production from a bevy of ball carriers, the offensive line consisting of McMahen, Hatz, Josh Ebbs, Brown and Devin Yakubson got stronger as the contest went along.
The Huskies will be home again this Saturday against Flatirons Academy at 1 p.m.
