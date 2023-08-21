Platte Canyon High School has re-established the girl’s softball team for the 2023 fall season. PCHS was unable to field a girl’s softball team in 2022 due to low sign-up. The team currently has nine players, making this a tight team with no room for injuries or ineligibilities.
Coach Rad Carter is determined to let this team play as many scheduled games as possible.
The first game of the season is a non-league away game at Denver West, followed by three more non-league away games. The first league game will be away at Englewood on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m., followed by more away games.
Platte Canyon will finally see a home game on Sept. 19 when the team plays Jefferson/Edgewater at 4:00 p.m. in Bailey. This game will be followed by four more home games on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. and Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m.
PCHS has had many successful Huskie softball teams, with many winning league championships and playing through the state tournaments.
