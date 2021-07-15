Colorado High School Athelic Association has announced the girls All State track teams. This is based on being a state champion.
Platte Canyon’s junior Hannah Grover made First Team, winning the 2A pole vault clearing 9’5.”
Grover will be back to try and make it two years in a row in the spring of 2022.
South Park senior Jordan Burnett was named to the All State team by winning the 200 meters with a time of 25.29, and the 400 meters with a time of 56.91.
The Frontier league has released the baseball all league teams.
Freshman Greg Oramas was named to the Second Team. Junior Allen Hardey and freshman Jack McMahen received honorable mention.
Oramas recorded 61 strikeouts and batted .500 for the Huskies this season.
