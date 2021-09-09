The Fitzsimmons Middle School football team traveled to Idaho Springs Sept. 1 to face Clear Creek and the Huskies came home with a 48-32 win to even their record at 1-1.
The Huskeis didn’t waste any time scoring. They led 22-0 after the first qaurter. The Huskeis scored two more touchdowns to the Golddiggers one and led 36-6 at halftime. Each team scored one in the third to make it 42-12 after three qaurters. The Golddiggers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to the Huskies one to make the final 48-32.
Stats
Trevor Kirkland had 236 yards rushing, three kickoff returns for touchdowns, two 2-point conversions and seven tackles. Daniel Wilson had 125 yards rushing, three touchdowns and four tackles. Quinn Tanner had 35 yards rushing, one touchdown and three tackles. Ty Cole had three passing yards, one rushing yard, one two point conversion and three tackles. Ryan Conwell had nine tackles and two rushing yards. Jerod Horta had five tackles. Colton Shirley and Seth Coffman had four tackles apiece. Jayden Scherer had three tackles.Jack Walsh had two tackles. Tyler Tanner, Terrance Dixon, Kenneth Rutt and Garrett Hammond had one tackle apiece.
Cole and Kirkland caught the passes, but how many yards was not avaiable.
“They were really ready to play and I think both teams had fun,” Coach Ladd Hunter said. “I was impressed with the heads up play of our backfield and protection our offensive line provided. I look forward to getting back a few more of our players for Wednesdays game.”
