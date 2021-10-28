The South Park Burros will be hoping to cap their football season with a Homecoming victory over the Lyons Lions Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
A roster stacked with underclassmen and a rash of injuries early in the season has made the 2021 campaign a challenging one for the Burros, and the Lions are a capable opponent.
The Lions will enter Friday’s contest with an even record at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. Most recently, the Lyons knocked off Elbert, 44-20.
A top priority for the Burros will be containing the Lions’ explosive running game that has accounted for a whopping 1,843 yards this season. The Lyons have a pair of sophomore leading the way with Maregu Sullivan and Finn Oetting. That duo has combined for more than 1,300 rushing yards and each average just over 10 yards per carry.
Perhaps the most notable of all the offensive statistics the Lions have posted is an incredible 8.7 yards per rushing play.
The Lyons offense is also more versatile than most, and has also passed for more than 500 yards thus far in 2021.
The Lyons are averaging 33 points per contest.
The Burros, 0-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play, most recently fell to Justice High School 44-8.
The Burros will have to find a way to get into the end zone to match Lyon’s firepower on offense, but have only managed to post 20 points this season.
The defense will also have to stiffen considerably to pull off a Homecoming win, as it is surrendering more than 50 points per contest.
