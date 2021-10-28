A decade had passed since the Platte Canyon Huskies had beaten the Bennett Tigers in a football game when the two teams met Saturday in Bailey for a Class 1A Foothills League showdown.
But this time the script was flipped, and the nine-year run of Bennett victories was stamped out in dramatic fashion when senior running back Jake Romero ripped through the teeth of the Tiger’s defense for a 30-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the game.
In addition to rewriting the narrative in a long-standing rivalry, the Huskies put themselves in prime position for a Foothills League title with only one game left on the regular season schedule. The Huskies moved to 5-3 overall, and a perfect 4-0 in league play with Saturday’s win.
The magnitude of the victory was certainly not lost on Huskies head Coach Lance Gunkel, who emerged from a celebratory sea of hugs and high fives to discuss the win.
“It is extremely gratifying to see these kids work as hard as they have and to see it pay off for them,” said Huskies Head Coach Lance Gunkel. “And not just the kids who are on the field most of the time, but every member of the team has played a role in making the team better.”
The team’s improvement has in fact been dramatic, as they were not exactly looking like potential league champions at the mid-point of the season. The Huskies won their first game, but then suffered three losses in a row prior to the start league play. But consecutive blowout wins over Sheridan, Jefferson and Clear Creek seemed to fuel the team’s confidence and set the stage for Saturday’s win.
“We thought that if we played as a tight-knit, hard-hitting team from start to finish that we could get this done, and that’s exactly what we did,” said PCHS senior running back Allen Hardey.”
From the start
A strong contingency of Platte Canyon fans got its first hint that it just might be the Huskies’ day early in the game when speedy sophomore running back Sam Patterson took a handoff on a trap play, hit a gaping hole in the Bennett defense at full speed and never looked back for a 67-yard jaunt to pay dirt and a 6-0 lead for the home team.
The extra point failed, but the early score set the tone for the game and demonstrated to both teams that the Huskies running game would be difficult to muzzle.
“The hole was perfect and I’m not sure if anyone even touched me,” Patterson said of the game’s first scoring play. “The offensive line was terrific all day. There’s no way I could have gotten to the end zone without those guys and the work they did up front on that play.”
Despite allowing the Tigers a couple of trips into PCHS territory, the Huskies defense bent but never broke in the first half.
The Huskies, meanwhile, tightened the screws even more in the second quarter when quarterback David Fouts hit Hardey with a perfectly thrown pass for yet another PCHS touchdown of 35 yards.
The extra point failed, but that play resulted in a much-needed 12-point cushion that the Huskies managed to maintain until halftime.
The Huskies defense was dominant throughout the first half, swarming to the ball and consistently disrupting Bennett at the point of attack. The Tigers and Huskies run very similar offenses, and familiarity with the visitors’ formations and plays might have been an advantage for the Huskies throughout the first two quarters.
Heart-stopping finish
It was no surprise to the Huskies that the Tigers came out swinging in the second half. A botched snap by PCHS left the Tigers with possession of the ball on the PCHS 34, and a quick strike from quarterback Carson Hawkins to receiver Wesley Dubois put Bennett on the board.
A two-point conversion run by Hawkins tightened the contest to 14-8. Both defenses were dominant for the remainder of the third quarter, and that score held until late in the game.
With nine minutes left in the game, the Tigers began a drive from their own 15 and picked up a huge chunk of yardage on a Hawkins pass to a sprinting receiver who was not corralled until reaching midfield. Five plays later Hawkins hit Dubois again for a first down to the PCHS 15.
Bennett running back Isaak Copeland made several nice moves to avoid defenders en route to a 13-yard touchdown. This time the two=point conversion was stuffed, leaving Huskies in a 14-12 hole with just three-and-a-half minutes left to play.
Following the score, Bennett was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct which caused them to have to kick the ball 15 yards deeper into their own territory than they otherwise would have. That blunder left the Huskies with very good field position.
Following the second of two strong runs by Hardey, Bennett was hit with a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which set the Huskies up nicely with a first down on their opponent’s 30 yard line.
With Bennett defenders loading up to one side in anticipation of another handoff to Hardey, Fouts wheeled to Romero’s side and handed the pigskin to him on another perfectly-designed trap play. Just as Patterson had done on that same play in the first quarter, Romero looked up and saw little but green grass in his running lane.
Romero, who is a track standout and is one of the fastest Class 1A athletes in the state, glided into open field and broke back to his left between two Bennett defenders. Even though a couple of Tigers had reasonably good angles to make a play, Romero’s speed proved more advantageous than those angles and left him molested down the left sideline and eventually into the end zone.
The Huskies were unable to convert the ensuing two-point conversion, but they still enjoyed a four-point lead with 2:10 showing game clock.
The Huskies also had momentum squarely in their favor again, as a fired up hometown fan base roared and the defense prepared for one last stand.
Bennett managed good field position {around midfield) following the kickoff, but a Bennett holding penalty. a smothering PCHS defense and too little time proved too much for the visitors to overcome. The Tigers turned the ball over on downs with about one minute remaining.
The PCHS offense returned to the field for two quick knee-down plays by Fouts to run out the remaining seconds.
Physically exhausted but emotionally exhilarated, defensive standout Ben Hatz was all smiles after the game. “We kept saying before the game that if we executed well and went as hard as we could on every play, then we could win this game,” Hatz said. “So everyone did their jobs, played for each other, and we got it done.”
A win and they’re in
The Huskies will host the Manual Thunderbolts Saturday at 1 p.m. If the Huskies win, that will complete a sweep of the league and earn them a trip to the state playoffs.
However, a loss to the Thunderbolts, 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Foothills league play, would lead to a three-way tie between Bennett. Platte Canyon and Manual and an extremely murky playoff picture as each team would have a league loss. In that event, the tie-breaker would be determined by state rankings.
The Thunderbolts and Huskies have played similarly meaningful games in the recent past, and two years ago the Huskies had a shot at a playoff bid but were beaten soundly by Manual and eliminated from playoff contention.
Interestingly, the lone loss for Manual this season came at the hands of Bennett.
“Manual is a very athletic team,” Gunkel said.
Manual enters the contest on a two-game winning streak in which they outscored Clear Creek and Sheridan by a whopping combined margin of 82-2.
The Huskies will be charged with containing bevy of speedy, capable receivers and a Manual passing attack that has accounted for 972 yards this season.
Editorial Note: The fearless (and hopelessly immodest) hometown editor predicted a narrow victory over Bennett last week. This week’s take it to the bank prediction: Huskies by at least six points over the mighty Thunderbolts ... let’s say 24-18. You heard it here first.
Bright future
The future also appears bright for Platte Canyon football based on the performance of the Fitzsimmons Middle School football squad which wrapped up a Frontier League championship Oct. 6 with a win over Academy.
The middle school Huskies celebrated their title Oct. 14 with a banquet and award ceremony.
