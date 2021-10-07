The South Park High School volleyball squad continues to pick up victories and is now 5-7 on the season. But more importantly, the Burros are 2-2 in conference play and are still very much in contention for a potential trip to the playoffs despite featuring three freshmen in the starting lineup.
Most recently, the Burros knocked off Creede in three games, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-18.
Lindsay Wishowski led the way with a remarkable 26 kills and 16 blocks.
Teammate Mikayla Batts recorded 64 digs and 13 serving aces. Kelsey Hunt registered 34 assists, while teammate Gracie Arellano recorded 40 receptions.
League games against Sargent (Oct. 16), Cripple Creek-Victor Oct. 21 and Center (Oct. 23) could be decisive in determining the Burro’s post season aspirations down the stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.