Platte Canyon track teams were at Byers High School last weekend for the Terry Amundson Invitational. There were 19 teams competing at the event.
Girls results
In the 100 meters, Dani Clementson was third with a time of 13.43. Roxy Howell was 34th with a time of 15.80. In the 100 hurdles, Ily Hardey was second with a time of 17.78. Caley Erickson was 13th with a time of 22.11. Sydni Shuss was 14th with a time of 22.26. The 4 x 100 relay team was sixth with a time of 57.88. On the team were Sam Wagner, Caley Erickson, Hardey and Howell. The 4 x 200 relay, Clementson, Erickson, Wagner and Hardey had a time of 1:58.42; their finishing order was unknown at time of writing.
Clementson was tenth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.74. Howell was 30th with a time of 1:26.46. Sam Wagner was third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.47. Clementson was third in the 200 meters with a time of 28.88. Lexi Gasaway was 14th with a time of 31.71. In the 800 meters, Sydney Curtis was 15th with a time of 3:06.66. In the long jump, Erickson was 17th going 12 feet. Gasaway was 20th going 11 feet ten inches. In the shot put, Shuss was 15th with a throw of 25 feet ten inches. Curtis was 21st with a throw of 24 feet three inches. In the discus, Curtis was 29th with a throw of 56 feet eight inches. Madi Conwell was 37th with a throw of 46 feet three inches.
Boys results
In the 100 meters, Grant Kirklin was 13th with a time of 12.21. Carter Hogsett was 22nd with a time of 12.42, and Max Flores was 25th with a time of 12.54. In the 1600 meters, David Seaver was 11th with a time of 5:37.96. TJ Mattson was 18th with a time of 5:58.83. Dristen Herenandez was 21st with a time of 6:23.04. The 4 x 100 relay team was sixth with a time of 49.65. On the team were Hogsett, Damon Johnson, Flores and Hayden Simmons.
In the 400 meters, Lalo Maldonado was 23rd with a time of 1:05.58.
The 4 x 800 relay team of Hernandez, Seaver, Sean Lucas and Mattson was fifth with a time of 10:02.92. In the 800 meters, Lucas was 12th with a time of 2:27.78. Mattson was 21st with a time of 2:39.95. James Seaver was 29th with a time of 3:06.25. In the discus, Devin Yakubson was 25th with a throw of 81 feet. Ian Twaddell was 34th with a throw of 67 feet four inches. Maldonado was 37th with a throw of 64 feet eight inches. Tate Heineman won the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet three inches. Kirklin was third going 36 feet five inches. Hayden Simmons was tenth going 32 feet nine inches. In the long jump, Heineman was tenth going 26 feet ten inches. Flores was 17th going 15 feet four inches. In the high jump, Heineman was second clearing five feet nine inches. In the 200 meters, Hogsett was fifth with a time of 24.25. Heineman was tenth with a time of 24.77. In the shot put, Yakubson was 22nd with a throw of 30 feet four inches. Keaton Brown was 29th with a throw of 29 feet. Garrett Hammond was 34th with a throw of 27 feet three inches.
“It was a cold and snowy day, but with that we still managed a few good times” Coach Gunkel said. “We switched up our normal relays.”
Season bests
Clementson 100 hurdles. Ily Hardey 100 hurdles. 4 x 200 relay.
Personal bests
Erickson 100 hurdles. Sydni Shuss and Sydney Curtis shot put.
Max Flores 100 and long jump. Braden Risenhoover and Hayden Simmons 300 hurdles. Garrett Hammond shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.