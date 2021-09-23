The South Park Burros, who feature three freshmen in the starting lineup, expect to experience some growing pains along the way in 2021.
But ability and hustle trumped inexperience Sept. 18, when the Burros knocked off the Crested Butte Titans before a supportive home crowd.
The Burros moved to 2-4 on the season with the no-conference victory, while the Titans fell to 3-8.
There were no scores or statistics posted by either squad by press time, but they will be made available as soon as they are reported by coaches.
Season statistics prior to the matchup with Crested Butte are available, however, and they illustrate how a pair of more experienced players have been leading the way while the younger players log valuable playing time and gain experience at the varsity level.
Mikayla Batts, a senior, and Lindsay Wishkowski, a junior, have been doing a stellar job on the offensive side of the net and lead the team in kill shots with 21 and 20, respectively.
Batts, who also leads the team in service aces with 12, as well as digs with 47, is a team leader who can do just about everything on the floor.
Wishowski utilizes a tall frame, leaping ability and overall athleticism to cause problems for opponent at the net. Wishowski leads the team in blocks with 12.
Freshman Trinity Walker has also shown tremendous promise thus far in her young career with six kills, five service aces, six blocks, 40 digs (second on the team) and 30 returned serves.
The Burros will hope to capitalize on momentum gained against the Titans as they prepare for formidable league opponent and rival Cotopaxi (6-3), followed by the continuation of league play against Custer County (4-2), Pikes Peak Christian (0-5), La Veta (5-3) and Sargent (3-2) to close out the month of September.
