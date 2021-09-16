Both the Platte Canyon and South Park volleyball squads have promising young talent on their respective rosters that will undoubtedly serve them well in the future.
As for the present, however, it appears that some bumps and bruises will have to be sustained before that promise comes to fruition.
Burros
The Burros, 1-4, have shown signs of growth at times and seem to get stronger in the latter portions of their matches.
The most recent case in point came against the undefeated Sanford Indians (3-0). In that match on Sept. 10, the Burros fell in three games, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-19.
Despite the loss, South Park’s Mikayla Batts, Lindsay Wishowski, Kelsey Hunt and Trinity Walker all played well and posted impressive statistics for the match.
The Burros will be very active for the remainder of the month and will face Cotopaxi Sept. 23, La Veta Sept. 24, Custer County Sept. 25 and Sargent Sept. 30.
Huskies
The Platte Canyon High School volleyball program, under the direction of Head Coach Johnna Bambrey, regularly posts winning records and competes for playoff spots in an extremely competitive conference.
That could still happen this year, as conference play has not yet begun and the season has consisted entirely of non-conference contests thus far.
But if the Huskies are to make another one of their late-season runs, Bambrey’s young players will need to elevate their game and grow accustomed to the grind of a varsity schedule and the demands of varsity-level competition.
Despite getting off to a 1-7 start to the 2021 campaign, there have been several bright spots for the Huskies. Freshman Jordan Poniatowski has managed an eye-opening kill percentage of almost 41 percent and an impressive ace percentage of almost 19 percent. She leads the team in both of those categories.
Junior Madi Ellis leads the team with 46 digs, while teammate Illectra Dxon leads the squad in assists with 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.