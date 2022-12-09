Platte Canyon football team has players that made the 1A league 5 all conference team.
Junior Dean McMahen, seniors Josh Ebbs and Kolton Brown made honorable mention. Juniors Greg Oramas, Sam Patterson and Kamron Skouge were named to the first team.
“It’s a team sport,” Greg Oramas said. I wouldn’t have been able to make first team all conference if it weren’t for my team. Our quarterback and line were able to work well together and they both helped me get this achievement.”
