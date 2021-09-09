Platte Canyon High School and Fitzsimmons Middle School Huskies were at the Lake County Invite in Leadville Sept. 4.
There were 10 high school teams and six middle school teams.
Platte Canyon High School boys, Fitzsimmons boys and Fitzsimmons girls each finished fourth.
Fitzsimmons Girls
For the girls, Cailynne Peruti was 14th with a time of 17:59.5. Cailanne Heisler was 27th with a time of 20:36. Zoe Lubansky was 30th with a time of 21:25.7. Whitney Amos was 31st with a time of 21:38.5.
Boys
Trent Smith was 15th with a time of 15:35.10. Dristen Hernandez was 21st with a time of 17:35.5. Peter Grover was 24th with a time 17:54.70. Rowan Bailey was 27th and a time of 18:24.70. At 28th was Liam Hurley with a time of 18:28. James Seaver was 32nd with a time of 20:41.20. Noah Stef was 35th at 27:48 and Brayden Hernandez was 38th at 30:43.20.
“Although the Leadville course is difficult, it offers a technical, but fun course that all the FMS Huskies tend to perform really well on. “I think they all did excellent, including a top 20 finish in both the boys and girls division. All of the FMS Huskies continue to see improvement on their time and places. Two noteworthy improvements from this race came from 6th-grader Peter Grover (17:54.70) and sixth grader Cailynne Peruti (17:59.50.) who both had excellent times for their first time running the approx. 2-mile Leadville course. Cailynne also placed 14th overall,earning her first medal of her season. Trent Smith placed 15th overall (15:35..10) amoung the boys, bringing home the second medal of the day and the second in the last two meets for Trent. Overall, an excellent day for Fitzsimmons XC.”
PCHS Girls
Hannah Grover was 28th with a time of 26:57.
PCHS boys
Jace Valentine was nineth with a time of 20:44.Tucker Sussenbach was tenth with a time of 20:51. David Seaver was 23rd with a time of 22:27.50 Tate Heineman was 27th with a time of 23:31.50. Right behind him was TJ Mattson at 31st with a time of 23:39.20. Gavin Geiger was 37th at 27:40.70. Liam Bailey was 39th at 29:04.
“In the girls varsity race, senior Hannah Grover continued to improve with a 28th finish and a time of 26:57. The boys finished fourth overall and were very competitive with the bigger 3A schools in the meet. Both Jace Valentine and Tucker Sussenbach finished in the top ten and the top three Huskies took a combined three minutes off their time from alst year. We’re now looking forward to tough competion next Saturday at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton.”
The high school teams will be at the Liberty Bell Invitstional Saturday Sept. 11. The FMS teams will be at the Goldigger Dash on Tuesday Sept. 14.
