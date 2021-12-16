Platte Canyon High School wrestling team competed in the Columbine Invitatioal Dec. 11. This was a bracket tournament. The wrestlers were eliminated with two loses. Most of the teams at the tournamnet were 4A and 5A schools. There were 17 schools at the meet.
106
This weight class did not have brackets. There were only six wrestlers, so each wrestler got five matches. Jeremy Ireton lost to Mareck Mangers of Arapahoe by pin. He then faced Kirby Diaz of Sierra six to nothing. Then it was John Martinez of Columbine and lost by major decision. Ireton beat Tristen Tomlinson by major decision. Ireton finished the day winning six to four over Kaiden Le of Legacy. He finished in third.
120
Andrew Hannigan lost to Joseph Salazar of Sheridan nine to nothing. Hannigan then lost to Joshua Tharp of Arapahoe 14-3.
126
Aiden Karashinski won by pin over Will Daniels of James Irwin. He then lost to Diego Reyes of Heritage by pin. Asher Williams of Bear Creek pinned Karashinski to eliminate him from the competition.
132
Dalton Davidwon lost to Dustin Cottew of Legacy by pin. He then faced Elliot Skurdal of Arapahoe and lostby pin.
138
Dean McMahen lost to Ryan Contell of James Irwin by pin. He then lost to Chsnfler Mazur of Pagosa Springs by pin and was eliminated.
145
Johnathan Berry got a first round bye. He then faced Sam Alphern of Arapahoe and lost by pin. Next was Sam Salinas of Bear Creek and lost by getting pinned, Clair Jackson also wrestled at 145. Any wins he got did not count toward team points. Alex McGown of Rock Canyon pinned Jackson. He then lost to Jacob Miller of Pagosa Springs by pin.
152
Cooper Stanley of Rock Canyon pinned Sam Patterson. Patterson beat Aaron Moore of Thomas Jefferson by pin at 1:47. He then faced Anthony Lucero of Heritage and won by pin at 1:47. Next for Patteron was Alex Fernandez and the winner would wrestle for fifth. Patterson won by pin in 4:45 seconds. He faced Kyle Manternach of Horizon. Patterson won by major decision and finished fifth.
160
Kolton Brown won by pin over Ruben Valenzuela of Sierra in 24 seconds. Brown lost to Zach Westlin of Bear Creek by pin. He then pinned Isaac Dearmoore of Arapahoe at 1:22. He faced Eyoab Eyassu of Thomas Jefferson with the winner going for fifth. Brown lost to Cooper Chase of Rock Canyon and finished sixth.
170
Dean Yakubson lost to Jeremiah Barela of Thomas Jefferson by pin. He then faced Darrell Miller of Columbine and lost by pin.
182
Josh Ebbs won by pin in 43 seconds over MorlubaKennah of Sierra. He lost to Jack Cuthbert of Rock Canyon by pin. Ebbs won by pin over Vladimir Schakaraschili of Arapahoe by decision three to nothing. He lost to Zane Austin of Columbine by pin.
“This was a big tournament with 17 schools, but we did well,” PCHS Coach Gary Rhoads said. “Andrew had two really tough kids that were really tall. They just out-muscled him. Jeremy is a first-year wrestler and is doing great. He actually took third in a three-way tie, but they placed him fifth and didn’t want to correct it. He pinned the kid that finished fourth and that kid pinned the kid that took second. Sam did much better and finished fifth and Kolton also wrestled well. They both had some really good matches. Josh also did really well, just lost his last match, otherwise he would have placed too. We are practicing hard and getting better. Hopefully we come back stronger after Christmas and can start competing with schools more our size.”
The Huskies will be at the Sheridan Invite Dec. 18.
