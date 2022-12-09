The Platte Canyon boys basketball team season is underway. Erick Jefferson is back as the head coach. Kevin McNamee will be his assistant.
The Huskies started the season at home Nov. 30 against Colorado Springs School. The Huskies lost a close and exciting game, 62-59, in double overtime.
The Huskies struggled in the first quarter. The Kodiaks went ahead 16-4 after the first quarter, The scored the first two in the second to make it 18-4.
Here came the Huskies. They went on an 18-0 run to go ahead 22-18. The teams were tied at 24 at halftime. It was a low scoring third quarter, as the Kodiaks led 33-31 after three quarters. The teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter, but nothing was decided as it was 42 all at the end of regulation.
Each team scored nine points and it was still tied. The Kodiaks outscored the Huskies 11-8 in the second overtime and won 62-59.
