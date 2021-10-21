Burros
Only three games remain on the schedule for the South Park Burros volleyball team.
The Burros, 5-8 overall and 2-3 in league play, will hosted Cripple Creek-Victor Oct. 21, but results from that contest were not available at press time.
The Burros will finish their regular season schedule with a road game against league foe Center at 11 a.m. Oct. 23, followed by a home game against Antonito at 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
Huskies
A challenging season for the Platte Canyon High School volleyball team is winding down.
The Huskies (1-15, 0-7), who generally challenge for playoff spots and league titles, have competed hard all season but simply never gained traction with a roster full of new faces and young players.
The Huskies will travel to face Clear Creek Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., and will embark upon their final game of the season Oct. 27 when they travel to face off against Arrupe Jesuit at 5 p.m.
