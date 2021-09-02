As a longtime sportswriter and lifelong sports enthusiast, I am extremely excited about the return of local sports as a prominent addition to The Flume’s pages.
Student-athletes deserve a great deal of credit for their efforts, and parents who support them are entitled to see their sons and daughters recognized in their local newspaper.
As editor, I am willing to do whatever is necessary to ensure that we offer comprehensive, consistent coverage of all high school sports on these pages each week.
But here’s the rub. Tom Hoganson has written sports for many years (decades, in fact) for Platte Canyon High School and is assigned to that same beat again this year.
My plan is to cover football on a rotating basis for both South Park and Platte Canyon High School, and will also be attending volleyball and cross country events at both schools. I am the only sports photographer in the house for the moment, so I will have the camera in hand at all of the events I attend. It will take a little time to get to all of our fall sports programs, but I can assure you that I will.
I am desperately seeking assistance covering South Park sports, would like to find a willing and capable sportswriter and or photographer to cover events in Fairplay, and I am working closely with new South Park Principal Kevin Sellers to get assistance in that endeavor.
He is working with his coaches to open a line of communications with The Flume until a perfect balance is achieved at both Park County high schools. The process might take a little time to come together at both schools, so I appreciate your collective patience as we establish necessary lines of communication.
To Coaches
It is virtually impossible to cover five fall sports teams without the cooperation of coaches. Because many coaches are not inclined to post results on Max Prep immediately following games, we often don’t know results unless we are physically present at those contests.
So here is what we need to give your teams and student-athletes the coverage they so richly deserve:
1. We need results sent to Max Prep in a timely manner, or results sent to me at editor@theflume.com. We can write an entire story based upon statistics and box scores, and it only takes a short time to send them.
2. We need coaches to contact me at 720-665-6946 to give us quotes about their most recent games, or to verbally report scores and statistics. This provides coaches with the opportunity to publically support their players and their programs, and to give their athletes the credit they they have earned.
Even if I do not have statistics from a particular game, a brief summary, final scores and coaches’ quotes will still do the trick to create a sports story worth reading.
At the high school level, as coaches know, it is not just about the final score. Rather, it is as much about the effort and sacrifices their athletes make to represent their schools in a positive way.
Balance
Any lack of balance between the two Park County high schools will occur purely due to lack of information and has nothing to do with the editor’s personal preferences. In fact, I have none.
Coaches, teams and individual athletes are equally deserving at both high schools, and I plan to cover each high school with passion and professionalism. I don’t have a dog in the race ... instead I have two.
So coaches, win or lose, please contact me via my personal cell phone number on game days or the day following and let’s work together to support all of our teams and student-athletes.with positive, high-caliber sports coverage.
Another viable option is to have the admistration at both high schools provide me with coaches’ numbers. That way I can contact coaches to get quotes, scores and statistics rather than them having to contact me.
That same number is also a great way to let me know if you or someone you know would like to try their hand at sports writing or sports photography. One or two people willing to do so would make an enormous difference.
The opportunity to earn a little extra monthly income is also available to serious applicants.
Thanks in advance too all of you for your cooperation, and thanks for reading The Flume.
