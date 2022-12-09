Platte Canyon girls basketball season is under way. Reesha Curtis is the head coach.
The Lady Huskies faced Colorado Springs School Kodiaks Nov. 30. The Kodiaks won 24-22.
The teams played a close first qaurter. The first quarter score was not avaiable. The Huskies took an 8-4 lead and led 10-7 at halftime. The Huskies made it 12-7. Back came the Kodiaks. They went ahead 15-12 and led 16-13 after three qaurters. They made it 18-12. Back came the Huskies to get within two at 20-18. The Kodiaks made it 22-18. The Huskies got within one at 23-22, but fell short 24-22.
Stats
Caylie Lewis had seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots. Caley Erickson had six points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocked shots. Kailey Patterson had four points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sydney Curtis and Dani Clementson had two points apiece. Clementson had five rebounds and two steals. Curtis had one rebound and two assists. Kadence Pietro had one point and five rebounds.
“I was really pleased with how the team came together,” Coach Reesha Curtis said. “We lost our point guard to an injury during Thanksgiving break and we are missing one of our posts due to lack of practices. All things considered, the athletes each stepped up and came together as a cohesive unit. They did great.”
