Fitzsimmons Middle School boys A and B basketball teams competed in the season-ending Frontier League championship tournament Dec. 11. Both teams finished second and 4-1 in the regular season.
The A team beat Kipp 32-13 and advanced to the finals. They beat Academy to win the championship 30-17. The B team beat Kipp 19-11 and then lost 37-7 to Academy in the championship game.
For the A team against Kipp, Quin Tanner had 12 points.Trevor Kirkland had five. Leo Batzer had four. Ty Cole and Max Flores had three points apiece. Jack Walsh and Ryder Conwell had two points apiece and Seth Coffman had one point.
Against Academy, Kirkland had eight points. Cole had seven. Tanner had six points. Coffman had five and Flores had four points.
For B team against Kipp, Tyler Potter had six points. Ben Bezzant had four points Tyler Tanner had three points. Layne Karashinski, Jaydee Simmons and Rowan Bailey had two points apiece.
Against Academy, Karashinski . Tanner and Bezzant had two points apiece. Potter had one.
The A team finished the season 10-3. The B team was eight and five.
