When first-year head football coach Coree Rivas received the 2021 football schedule, one particular date got his immediate attention.
That date was Sept. 3, when his South Park Burros hit the road for the most signicant rivalry game of the season against the Custer County Bobcats.
Rivas and the Burros will face off against the Bobcats Friday night at 7 p.m. in Westcliffe, entering the contest after falling to to Haxtun High School Bulldogs by a signicant margin in their season opener.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, also enter rivalry week with a winless record after being beaten 48-8 by Elbert in their season debut.
But none of that will really matter to either team once they hit the gridiron. At that point, all that will matter is finding a way to win what both teams likely consider to be there biggest game of the season any way they can.
“We don’t play down the rivalry with the kids,” Rivas said. “In fact we tell them they are not only playing for themselves this week, but that they are also playing for all the South Park teams and players that have come before them. It is a big deal, and we don’t pretend otherwise.”
The Burros will have to overcome their youth and inexperience to pull off the victory, and that will be no small task with a 22-player roster that features only four returning starters from last season, not a single senior and only two active juniors.
“The rest are all freshmen and sophomores,” Rivas said. “But they [Custer County] are a young team this year too, and I think we match up pretty well.”
If the Burros are to pull off a rivalry week victory, quarterback Mateas Newton will very likely have to lead the way. Newton, a sophomore, was a team manager last year and over the off season worked diligently to become a part of the team.
According to Rivas, Newton not only became a part of the roster, but won the starting quarterback job in decisive fashion.
“Mateas is just one of those students who has his head on straight and consistently exhibits leadership skills,” Rivas said. “When things are not going well he stays calm, takes accountability just keeps on working to make the team better. He also wants to execute for the sake of the team, and not personal gain or his own individual statistics.”
Another sophomore, J.W. Miller, is also a key contributor and team captain who anchors the Burros offensive line at center. According to Rivas, both Miller and Newton are vital to the team’s success.
Rivas also revealed that he would like to implement more spread formations, and would like to see his team pass the ball with greater frequency and efficiency.
When on defense, the Burros will attempt to show the Bobcats a number of different looks. Rivas certainly understands defense, and was the defensive coordinator for the Burros for the last two years.
“We run a three-five quite a bit defensively, which is an adaptation from eleven-man,” Rivas explained. “Then we also will line up in a five-three, which is a much more aggressive look and one we use when we want to apply some pressure along the line of scrimmage. The key thing is that we fly around to the football and gang tackle no matter what defensive alignment we are in.”
This contest is a difficult one to predict. What is certain is that both teams will lay everything on the line, and that coaches and players on both sides of the rivalry circled Sept. 3 on their respective calendars many months ago.
Such is the case among rivals. What the heck. Give me the Burros by the slimmest of margins.
