Platte Canyon’s track teams competed in the Frontier League meet. The boys and girls teams both finished third.
Girls
Senior Emma Dikken had a great day. She was first in the 100 meters with a time of 13.47. Freshman Hannah Search was sixth with a time of 14.55. Freshman Dani Clemenson was seventh at 14.72.
Dikken won the 200 meters with a time of 26.96. Clemenson was sixth at 30.81.
Dikken also won the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.27.
Sydney Wagner was eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 3:41.27. In the 1600 meters, Wagner was seventh with a time of 8:29.96 and sixth in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:59.25.
In the 100 meter hurdles, freshman Ily Hardey was first with a time of 18.52. Freshman Samantha Wagner was fifth with a time of 21.27.
Hardey was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 55.67. Wagner was fourth with a time of 58.98.
Samantha Wagner was seventh in the high jump, clearing three feet ten inches.
Hannah Grover was second in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet six and a half inches.
In the pole vault, Grover was first, clearing eight feet 11 inches. Hannah Search was third at eight feet five inches. Cheyenne Ormas was fourth, clearing seven feet 11 inches. In the discus, Georgia Schmidt was sixth with a throw of 61 feet six inches. Ormas was eighth at 57 feet one inch.
In the shot put, Schmidt was sixth with a throw of 23 feet nine inches. Madi Cinwell was eighth with a throw of 21 feet ten inches. Ormas was tenth at 21 feet and one half inch.
The 4x100 relay team of Hardey, Dikken, Search and Clemenson was second. The 800 medley relay team was third with a time of 2:19.76; that team was Hannan Grover, Madi Conwell, Samantha Wagner and Sydney Wagner.
Boys
Jake Romero was second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.50. Isiaha Dixon was seventh at 13.14.
Dixon was fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 25.53.
In the 800 meters, freshman Tate Heineman was third with a time of 2:30.49.
In the 1600 meters Tucker Sussenbach was third with a time of 5:09.91. David Search was eighth at 5:49.33.
In the 3200 meters, TJ Mattson was fourth at 13:21.90.
In the 110 high hurdles, Jaecob Ebbs was sixth at 23.20. Ebbs was seventh in the 300 hurdles at 59.07.
Isaiah Dixon was fourth in the long jump, going 16 feet nine inches.
In the pole vault, Greg Ormas was third, clearing eight feet 11 inches.
In the discus, Michael Dean was first with a throw of 114 feet three inches. Ebbs was fifth with a throw of 92 feet ten inches.
Dean won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet. Ebbs was fifth with 35 feet two inches.
The 4x100 relay team was first with a time of 48.19. On that team were Luke Wige-Griffth, Dixon, Jace Valentine and Romero. The 4x200 relay was third with the same runners; their time was 1:40.46. The 4x400 relay was third with a time of 4:10.48. On that relay were Sussenbach, Heineman, Valentine and Search. The 4x800 relay was first with a time of 10:48.48. On the relay were Heineman, Mattson, Valentine and Sussenbach.
“Emma Dikken was named Frontier female athelete of the year. She won the 100, 200 and 400 meters. The kids performed well all year,” Coach Lance Gukel said. “They have been setting personal records at every meet. I am very proud of their offorts and accomplishments this season. Right now we have 15 athletes that have qualified for state. We could get a couple more at the meet Friday at the Joe Shields Invitational in Kremmling.”
