The Platte Canyon wrestling team competed in the Golden Duals Dec. 3. There were 13 schools at the meet.
The Huskies faced 5A Hinkley and won, 45-24, then faced 5A Mountian Vista and tied, 24-24. The Huskies then toppled Alameda, 24-18, and just edged 4A Thomas Jefferson, 35-33. Finally, the Huskies dropped Middle Park in convincing fashion, 53-18.
Individual opponenets’ names were not avaiable at press time.
The Huskies also have a team this season consisting of four girls: Morgan Anderson, Natalie Vasquez, Madeyn Conwell and at Lexi Castaway.
Andersson and Castaway competed at Arapahoe. Anderson lost to Legacy and Desoto. Castaway lost to Yuma and Regis.
At 113 Jeremy Ireton lost by pin. At 120, Andrew Hannigan won by pin. Ty Cole at 138 won by pin. Lalo Malonado won by pin at 144. Dean McMahen won by pin at 150. Kolton Brown won by pin at 157. Dean Yakubson 165, Josh Ebbs and Jett Godwon 215 all won by pin.
Ireton, Hannigan, ,McMahen,Yakubson and Ebbs all won by pin. Maldonado, Brown and Godwin all lost by pin.
Ireton and Ebbs won by forfeit. Hannigan, McMahen, Yakubson and Godwin won by pin. Cole, Malonado and Brown all lost by pin.
Ireson Malondao, McMahen, Ebbs and Godwin won by pin.Yakubson won 17-2. Hannigan lost 3-1. Cole and Brown lost by pin.
Ireson and Cole won by pin. Malondao, McMahen, Brown, Yakubson and Ebbs all won by forfeit. Godwin lost by pin.
“For the first tournament of the year, we wrestled well,” Coach Gary Rhoads said. “We wrestled against bigger schools. That will help us when it comes to regionals.”
The Huskies were at Conifer Dec. 7 against the Lobos and Clear Creek. Saturday they will by at Columbine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.