The Fitzsimmons Middle School girls basketball B team played Clear Creek Feb 8. The Golddiggers only have a B team.
The teams played at St. John’s Feb 10. The FMS A team won, 29-21.
Clear Creek B
The Huskies scored nine points in the first quarter. They added two in the second and led 11-0 at halftinme.
The Golddiggers scored one and the Huskies nine more to make it 22-1 after three quarters. The Golddiggers scored two and the Huskies six to make the final 28-3.
Reese McClure of FMS scored eight points. Ashlyn Smith had six points. Abby Tomasko had five. Roxy Howell, Kadence Pietro, Jacqueline Becker and Cali Heister had two points apiece.
A team vs. St John’s.
The game was tied at four after the first quarter. The Huskies exploded for 12 points in the second to St. John’s two and it was 16-6 at halftime. Each team scoreed eight in the third quarter and it was 24-14 after three quarters. The Huskies went on to win 29-21.
Abby Tomasko had 16 points. Cali Heisler had seven points. Ashlyn Smith had three. Meadow Newton had two points. Noah Heineman had one point.
B team vs. St John’s
It was tied at five after the first quarter. St. John’s went on to win 11-5.
Rachel Hayes had three points. Reese McClure ahd two points.
The Huskies will be at Kipp 2-16. The makeup game with Ft. Logan-Northgate is 2-22 and they finish the regular season at Gilpin 2-23.
(0) comments
