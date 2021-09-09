The South Park Burros volleyball squad hosted the Del Norte Tigers Sept. 4, falling in three games, 25-11, 25-15 and 25-22.
The Burros, (1-3) on the young season, got off to a slow start but demonstrated considerable moxie and proved they belonged on the court with the visitors (4-3) as the match went along.
South Park held its own in most stistical categories in the contest, with serving, kills and digs being about even. But the taller, older Tigers won the game at the net with a dominating front line.
Despite the loss, South Park’s Mikayla Batts turned in an outstanding overall performance with 15 kills, 12 serving aces and 31 digs. Kelsey Hunt also had a nice game for the Burros, recording 15 assists in
the contest.
South Park head coach Taylor Firth has stated that one of the team’s goals is to play aggressively against more experienced teams. With three freshmen starting for the Burros, that can be a challenging prospect.
But just as they have done in previous matches, the young Burros’ confidence level improved as the match reached its later stages. Firth will undoubtedly be hoping to see more of that growth as the season progresses, with an upcoming tournament in Winsdor Sept. 11, followed by matches against Crested Butte Sept. 17 and perennial powerhouse Cotopaxi Sept. 23.
The road doesn’t get much easier from there in September, as the Burros face off against La Veta Sept. 24, Custer County Sept. 25, Pikes Peak Christian, also Sept. 25, and finally rounding out this month’s jam-packed schedule with a home match against Sargent Sept. 30.
