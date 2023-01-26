Platte Canyon boys basketball team had two away games. The team was at Kipp Denver Collegiate Jan. 19. They beat the Tigers 51-41. Jan. 21, the Huskies traveled to Ft. Lupton.
With 1:35 left in the first quarter, the Huskies led 6-5. The Tigers led 7-6 after the first quarter. With 4:28 left in the second quarter, it was 12-11 with the Tigers leading. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Huskies, as they led 21-16 at halftime. With 3:49 left in the third, the Huskies led 25-21. They outscored the Tigers nine to one the rest of the third quarter and led 34-22 after three quarters. With 3:18 left in the game, it was 43-33, and the Huskies went on to win 51-41.
Grant Culpepper had 13 points. Grant Kirklin had 12. Jack McMahen had ten points. Trevor Kirklin had nine points. Max Flores, Chestin Ramsey and Tate Heineman had two points apiece. Alex Thoms had one point.
“We played good as a team,” Coach Erick Jefferson said. “I’m happy to see them battle through adversity.”
The Blue Devils led 23-10 after the first quarter. The Huskies outscored the Blue Devils 15-13 in the second. It was 36-25 at halftime. The Blue Devils led 48-34 after three quarters and went on to win 58-44.
Culpepper had 22 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals. Kirklin had two points, one rebound and two steals. G. Kirklin had four points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals. McMahen had four points, five rebounds and one steal. Thoms had two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Chestin Rohman had two points and one rebound. Heineman had four points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Mason Nasbarger had one point. Greg Oramas had three points and three rebounds. Aiden Ramsey had one rebound. Chestin Rohman had two points and one rebound.
“That was the toughest team we faced yet,” Coach Jefferson said. “We fought hard and never gave up, and I’m proud of them for that.”
