The South Park High School volleyball squad under the direction of head coach Taylor Firth and assistant Victoria Farestad has but one senior on the roster.
Even so, they are playing like a seasoned group and have already shown great promise thus far into the young season.
Their growth as a team is already clearly reflected by results from three non-league contests.
The Burros compete as part of the 2A/1A West Central League.
The 2021 campaign began with a 3-0 loss to Windsor Charter Academy Firebirds, who currently boast an unblemished 5-0 record on the season.
The 2A/3A Platte Canyon Huskies came to town for a Park County showdown Aug. 26, and the Burros gave them all they could handle in a match that went four games and each one was extremely close.
Game one went to the Burros, 25-20. Game two also resulted in a 25-20 score, but in the Huskies’ favor. Platte Canyon took game three, 25-19, and the young South Park squad could have easily packed it in at that point.
Instead, the Burros fought to the end in a thrilling 25-23 loss that could have gone either way.
Real signs of progress continued most recently on the road against Mountain Valley High School in Saguache where the Burros swept the home team in decisive fashion, 25-12, 25-8, 25-11.
“I am very excited about this team and the way they have competed so far,” Firth said. “We graduated five seniors last year and I’m currently starting three freshmen. Those freshmen have stepped up and earned their starting roles.”
Firth added that she was extremely proud of the way her squad competed against Platte Canyon, a perennial playoff contender competing in a higher classification.
“They really fought hard and never quit,” Firth said.
In addition to a group of promising ninth-graders, Firth has depended heavily on senior and team captain Mikayla Betts and Kelsey Hunt, each of whom have rotated at the setter position.
“I use both of them as front row hitters and as setters,” Firth said.
The three freshmen who have earned starting roles include Trinity Walker, Charli Arellano and Haylee Lee.
Senior Gracie Arellano, sophomore Gracy Downare and juniors Cameron Fikejs and Lindsay Wishowski round out the roster for the Burros.
The Burros will be back in action this Saturday when they host Del Norte at approximately 1 p.m. The JV squad takes the floor at noon with the varsity following immediately thereafter.
Look for this team to get stronger as the season progresses, with even bigger things in store as the group gains experience over the coming seasons.
