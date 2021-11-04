All in all, it was not the homecoming outcome the Burros were hoping for.
The Lyons Lions proved way too much for the South Park Burros Saturday in Fairplay, running up a 50-lead by halftime en route to a 66-0 victory.
The Burros, who have been plagued by injuries all season, also lost a pair of key contributors to injuries during the game. That forced some players into the uncomfortable role of playing out of their normal positions, and the Lions wasted no time in taking advantage of South Park’s misfortunes.
The Lions enjoyed a distinct advantage in both the size of the players on the field, and the number of players on the teams’ respective rosters. Following the departure of quarterback Matteus Newton and middle linebacker Luke Lindberg, an already tall task became utterly impossible for the Burros.
The Lions utilized a glaring size differential up front and a bevy of hard-running ball carriers to gash the South Park defense early and often. Despite the best efforts of all parties wearing green and gold, the Lions got into the end zone quickly and built a commanding 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
That trend continued until halftime, and the wear and tear on the Burros defenders was already evident. In fact, after Newton and Lindberg were forced to the sideline with injuries, not a single substitute remained on the South Park sideline.
The Burros that were remaining competed with all they had, but were simply overmatched by the very capable team from Lyons.
Both Matteus and Lindberg played exceptionally well before being forced out of the game, and Lindberg made several outstanding plays from his middle linebackers position. Other Burros who played well under trying circumstances included Dyllan Newman, Gavin Street, Jayden Hammer, Bartolo Hernandez and Jackson Miller. All of the Burros are eligible to return next season, as there was not a single senior on the roster this season.
