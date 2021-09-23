The Fitzsimmons Middle School Huskies cross country team competed in the St Vrain Invitational in Lyons Sept. 17.
There were 38 teams and 664 individual runners competing at the meet.
Girls
Cailynne Peruti was 70th with a time of 17:25.70. Cailanne Heisler was 150th with a time of 19:26.80. Hanne Rhue was 160th at 19:50.30. Right behind her was Zoe Lubansky at 19:52.90. Whitney Amos was 183rd with a time of 21:02.90. At 262nd was Molly McGuire at 29:05.20.
Boys
Trent Smith was 63rd with a time of 15:19.30. Liam Hurley was 94th with a time of 15:59.30. Peter Grover was 163rd with a time of 17:13.30. James Seaver was 247th at 18:59.60. Christian Cook was 283rd with a time of 19:52.80.
“Due to the extremly large number of participants and fantastic production from the hosts, this race was a great running experience for all the athletes,” Coach Kevin McNamee said. “We prepared heavily for competing against hundreds, not dozens of runners, and our work paid off. We had some excellent times among 664 runners.
McNamee explained that his team has experinced more than one flat course this season, also kown as “road couses,” and and more than one course with hills and varying terrian, commonly referred to as a “trail courses.”
“The course in Lyons was as a fair mix of both types of courses which made this course look like a walk in the park to some of our kids,” McNamee said. “We will definitely be back next year, and I’m looking forward to running it again.”
McNamee continued.
“Because schools are only allowed their top six runners at state, this meet was probably bigger than the state meet. Also, getting to run with so many schools that we rarely compete against is really fun for the kids, they make new friends and create new rivalries with runners from all over the state. It really was a great race to be a part of, and I’m very proud of the atheltes for how they performed.”
