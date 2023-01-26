Platte Canyon girls basketball team had two road games. They were at Kipp Denver Collegiate Jan. 19 and won, 39-20. Jan. 21 they were at Ft. Lupton.
The first quarter was close, with the lady Huskies leading 10-6 after the first quarter. With 3:53 left in the second quarter, the Huskies led 15-6 and held the Tigers scoreless. The lady Huskies led 21-8 at halftime. With 3:31 left in the third quarter, it was 26-9. They went on to lead 27-14 after three quarters. With 2:57 left in the game, it was 35-14 and the lady Huskies won 39-20.
Caylie Lewis had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and one blocked shot. Liza Lineberry had nine points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and on blocked shot. Caley Erickson had five points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ily Hardey and Kailey Patterson had four points apiece.
Hardey had four rebounds. Patterson had six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Ashlyn Smith, Dani Clementson and Kadence Pietro had two points apiece. Smith had two rebounds. Clementson had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Pietro had five rebounds and one steal. Sydney Curtis had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“It was a great win for the team,” Coach Reesha Curtis said. “They came together and played their game on their own terms. The defense was on point and everyone worked hard.
