Fitzsimmons Middle School Huskies volleyball and football seasons are underway.
The volleyball game against Academy Aug. 26 was cancelled due to the Wildcats not having transportation.
The football team faced Flatirons Academy Aug. 27. The Bison won 36-8.
The young Huskies’ touchdown came in the fourth quarter by Quinn Tanner. Jack Walsh scored the two-point conversion.
Tanner racked up 87 yards rushing and had two tackles on defense. Jayden Scherer had 55 yards rushing and six tackles. Walsh had 42 yards rushing and one tackle. Ryan Conwell had 32 yards rushing and seven tackles. Ben Bezzant had two yards and one tackle. Leo Batzer had eight rushing yards and one tackle. Jarod Horta had seven yards rushing. Jake Weinfeldt had two tackles. Colton Shirley and Garrett Hammond had three tackles apiece. Layne Karashinski had one tackle.
The Huskies had 233 yards total rushing.
“We had nine starters out due to quarantine, which made for an interesting game,” Coach Ladd Hunter said. “The kids played their hearts out, but many were at a position they had never practiced.
We are very proud of their adapability and their effort. Jack Walsh moved to B team quarterback to my only quarterback and did a phenomenal job, considering he had never played in an actual game.”
The Fitzsimmons B team played a scrimmage which ended in a 6-6 tie. Walsh scored on a 50 yard touchdown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.