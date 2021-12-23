The Platte Canyon High School wrestling team recently competed in the 33rd annual Forrest Davis Invitstional .
There were 17 teams in attendance at the event, and the Huskies finished third with 84 points behind champion Skyline with 163.5, and The Classical Academy with 109 points. Of the 17 teams, Platte Canyon was the only 2A school. The rest were 3A and 4A.
106
Jeremy Ireton faced Marco Duran of Hinkley and won by technical fall at 5:21. He lost to Roberto Castaneda of Faith Christian by pin. He then faced Colton Beiriger of Evergreen and won by pin. Ireton finished sixth.
120
Andrew Hanningan won 6-4 over Jose Young of Conifer. He then won 5-3 over Braeden Hufford of Skyline. That put him in the semifinals against Trent Courtright of The Classical Academy. He was defeated by Courtright but finished in third place among the 120-pounders.
126
Aiden Karashski pinned Owen McGee of Skyline. He lost to Tobias Pinson Skyline by pin. Aiden finished eighth.
138
The Huskies had three wrestlers in this weight class. Dalton Davidson pinned Kyle Norris of Conifer. Dean McNahen pinned Keaton Brown, his own teammate.
McMahen pinned Ty Bowey of Skyline, which put him into the semifinals. Davidson lost to Sampson McClung of Stanley Lake by pin. Davidson was eighth, Keaton Brown ninth and Dean McNahen finished fourth.
145
Jackson Clair pinned Chris Fortune of GoldenView. Clair then pinned Michael Parra of Hinkley. That put him in the semifinals. Clair finished fourth.
152
Landon Hartmanb of Evergreen pinned PCHS sophomore Sam Patterson. Patterson lost to Sam Grotelueschen of Classical Academy by pin. Patterson finished fourth.
160
Kolton Brown was pinned by Kai Saito of Littleton. He then pinned Ethan Maxwell of Faith Christian. Brown wrestled for third, but lost and finished fourth.
170
Devin Yakubson pinned Max Johnson of Evergreen. He then pinned Anthony Taverna of Salida, He lost to Beau Johnson of Englewood by pin. He lost to Christian Ciotti of Arvada by pin and finished fourth.
182
Josh Ebbs pinned Donivan Ruiz of Sheridan, as well as Conner Hughes of Faith Christian. Ebbs finished second, the highest finish on the PCHS squad at the tournament.
220
Jayce Prante of Englewood pinned PCHS wrestler Jett Goodwin. Goodwin then pinned Brayden Pridemore of Salida. Goodwin finished third.
“We really wrestled well,” PCHS Coach Gary Rhoads said. “Probably the best we have wrestled at a tournament like that. There were 17 teams there and took third at the very end and being in second pretty much the entire tournament was great. All the boys wrestled well. There were a lot of tough kids, but we overcame that and we wrestled well. And we are looking to get back at it after the Christmas break.”
Rhoads continued.
“Josh Ebbs has really come along way, and is wrestling great. Huge improvement from last year, as well as all the other boys. Andrew Hannigan had a couple of really tough matches there at the end. He started out great, but met some really highly-ranked kids at the end.”
