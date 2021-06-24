Platte Canyon’s track and field team competed in the Joe Shields Invitational in Kremmling on Saturday. There were 14 boys teams and 23 girls teams. The girls finished third and the boys fifth.
This meet was the last chance for athletes to qualify for the State Track Meet.
Lady Huskies
In the 100 meters, Emma Dikken was first with a time of 13.23. Hannah Search was fourth at 14.92.
In the 200 meters, Dikken was first with a time of 27.33. Georgia Schmidt was eighth with a time of 32.24.
In the 400 meters, Dikken was first at 1:01.78.
In the 1600 meters, Dikken was first at 1:01.78. Wagner was tenth in the 1600 meters, running 7:58.17.
In the 100 meter hurldles, Ily Hardey placed second with a time of 17.71. Samantha Wagner finished fifth with a time of 19.51.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Hardey was second with a time of 54.14. Wagner was fifth at 57.34.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Schmidt, Clemenson, Hardey and Search was fourth with a time of 56.05. The 4x200 meter relay team of Search, Hardey, Dani Clemenson and Dikken finished second with a time of 1:56.05.
In the pole vault, Hannah Grover was first, clearing 10’. Cheyenne Ormas was fourth at 8’, Search was eighth clearing 7’6” Clemenson was tied for 10th at 7’.
Boys
In the 100 meters, Lukas Wige-Griffith was fifth with a time of 12.39. Greg Oramas was eighth with a time of 12.54. Isiaha Dixon was sixteenth at 12.99.
In the 200 meters, Wige-Griffith was fifth with a time of 25.28. Dixon followed at 10th, at 26.88
In the 800 meters, Tate Heineman was fifth with a time of 2:17.68.
Oramas was third in the pole vault clearing 10’2”.
Michael Dean placed second in shot put with a throw of 38’2”. Jaecob Ebbs followed at 35’ for a fifth place finish.
In the discus, Ebbs was third with a throw of 101’ 5.5”. Dean was fifth with a throw of 95’0.5.”
The State Track Meet will take place June 24 - 26 at the Jeffco Stadium.
South Park qualifiers for State Track and Field meet
Girls
Jordan Burnett, 100, 200 and 400 meters.
Boys
Caleb Lindberg, high jump.
Platte Canyon qualifiers for State Track and Field meet
Girls
Emma Dikken, 100, 200 400 meters and 4x100 meter relay.
Ily Hardey, 100 hurdles, 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
Dani Clemenson, 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
Georgia Schmidt, 4x200 meter relay.
Hannah Search, 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays and pole vault.
Madi Conwell, pole vault.
Boys
Jake Romero, 100 meters and 4x100 meter relay.
Greg Oramas, pole vault.
Isiaha Dixson, 4x100 meter relay.
Lukas Wige Griffith, 4x100 meter relay.
Jace Valentine, 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays.
Tucker Sussenbach, 4x800 meter relay
TJ Mattson, 4x800 meter relay.
Tate Heineman, 4x800 meter relay.
