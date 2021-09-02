Platte Canyon High School and Fitzsimmons Middle School Huskies hosted the Husky Invitational cross country meet, Aug. 27.
The high school teams in attendance included Arrupe Jesuit, Clear Creek, Custer County, Denver Eagles, Platte Canyon, Twin Peaks Charter and Woodland Park.
The middle school teams participating were Clear Creek, Custer County, Denver Eagles, East Grand, Fitzsimmons and Kipp.
The Fitzsimmons boys team finished second. Fitzsimmons girls placed third, as did the Platte Canyon boy.
Platte Canyon High School
For the high school boys, Jace Valentine was sixth with a time of 23:04. Tucker Sussenbach was 11th with a time of 23:31. David Seaver was 16th with a time of 24:45. TJ Mattson was 19th with a time of 25:33.Tate Heineman was 28th with a time of 28:03. Gavin Geiger was 34th with a time of 29:51. Liam Bailey was 37th with a time of 31:51. Blake Corson was 40th with a time of 33:51.
Hannah Grover was the lone Husky girl runner. She was 15th with a time of 33:34.
“I think that the boys ran up to expectations,” Coach Mike Demko said. ”Jace Valentine’s race reflected the hard work he put in this summer. Also it was Blake Corson’s first race. We are now looking forward to racing on another challenge course at the Lake County Invite in Leadville.
Fitzsimmons Middle School
For the middle school boys, Trent Smith was third with a time of 12:24. Dristen Hernandez was ninth with a time 13:42. Christian Cook was 12th with a time of 14:24. Right behind him was Peter Grover with a time of 14:24 and just a few tenths of a second behind Cook. James Seaver was 18th with a time of 16:00. Turner Perison was 22nd with a time of 17:14 and Brayden Hernandez was 23rd at 19:44. For the girls, Caliana Heisler was 15th with a time of 15:47.Cailynne Peruti was 19th with a time of 17:00. Hanne Rhue was 20th with a time of 17:13. Whitney Amos was 29th with a time of 19:30 and Molly McGuire was 37th with a time of 27:28.
“We are approching this season from a much more competitive sense,” Coach Kevin McNamee said. “We are working much more on learning the stats regarding each of our runs, our pace and how we can improve not only individually, but as a team.”I am just excited to see all our student athletes this excited to be out the running. My main goal as a coach is to help them fall in love with the sport forever so we can be forever runners, not just while they are athletes in middle school,” McNamee said about being excited about the season.
“At the end I know I pushed myself all the way and I felt like I was about to collapse, but it was the best thing. My goal for the season is to try and get first place in all the meets I do.”
“It was awesome,” Trent Smith said about taking his first podium in only his second home meet at Fitzsimmons. My goal for the rest of the season is to get a gold or silver medal in another cross country meet.”
Both teams will be at the Lake County Invite in Leadville Sept. 4.
