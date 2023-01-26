Platte Canyon Huskies wrestling team hosted Clear Creek and Sheridan Jan. 19. The Huskies beat the Rams 51-6 and Clear Creek 60-6.
Jeremy Ireson(113), Andrew Hannigan (120), Dalton Davidson (144), Dean McMahen (150), Dean Yakubson (165) and Jett Godson (285) all won by forfeit. Aiden Karashinski (132) and Kolton Brown (157) won by pin. Josh Ebbs (175) won 7-4.
Ireson, Karashinski, Davidson, Brown, Yakubson, Ebbs and Godson won by forfeit. Hannigan, Cole and McMahen won by pin.
“We only lost one match the entire night,” Coach Gary Rhoads said.
